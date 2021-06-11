Correction - Vision Lithium Completes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $3.6-Million

VAL-D'OR, QC, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") announces a correction to its news release dated April 21, 2021 in order to correct the finder's fees paid in connection with the private placement detailed therein (the "Offering").
The Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $260,690.39, representing 8% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 1,186,775 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 8% of the number of flow-through units and non-flow-through units sold to such subscribers (collectively, the "Units"), each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years from the date of issuance at the same exercise price of the common share purchase warrants comprising the Units in respect of which the Broker Warrants were issued.
For further information on the Company, please visit the our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.
Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman, Tel: 514-831-3809, Email: vcantore@visionlithium.com; Yves Rougerie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 819-316-0474, Email: yrougerie@visionlithium.com
