Titanium Corporation Announces Postponement of Annual and Special Meeting Date

CALGARY, June 14, 2021 - Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces that the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 has been postponed to Monday, June 28, 2021. The meeting will continue to be a virtual only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1135 and will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Board of Directors is in discussions with key shareholders on certain matters relevant to the meeting, including the election of directors.



In order to be valid and acted upon at the meeting, forms of proxy must be returned to the Company's transfer agent, not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the commencement of the meeting. Proxies previously submitted in connection with the meeting scheduled for June 17, 2021 will be voted in accordance with their instructions unless revoked and the control numbers on the proxies continue to be valid. If shareholders wish to revoke their original proxies, they must follow the procedures set out in the Canada Business Corporations Act by depositing an instrument in writing at the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the meeting, being Friday, June 25, 2021, or in any other manner permitted therein or by law. Further, registered shareholders who attend the meeting have the right to vote online directly at the meeting and if they do so, their proxies will be automatically revoked. Beneficial shareholders may revoke their original proxy or voting instructions given to an intermediary by notifying such intermediary in accordance with the intermediaries' instructions.

The record date for shareholders to receive notice and be entitled to vote at the meeting will continue to be May 3, 2021.

Titanium does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the ongoing discussions with key shareholders unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise deems disclosure of developments is appropriate or otherwise required by law.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.



Titanium's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking information

This news release includes forward-looking statements about expected future events. Titanium cautions that future events may be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control and results may vary substantially from what Titanium currently foresees.

Forward-looking statements typically use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions including expectations regarding the discussions ongoing with key shareholders; the estimated timing of the annual and special meeting of the shareholders; the timing, location and extent of changes to the matters coming before the annual and special meeting of the shareholders, including the election of directors; the state of the economy; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; future exchange and interest rates; impact of increasing competition; the ability of Titanium to access capital; availability of potential transactions and interests from third parties in pursuing potential transactions with Titanium. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including, without limitation: that the discussions with key shareholders may not result in any definitive actions and, if undertaken, that any such actions may not be successful or on attractive terms and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Although Titanium believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and you should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

