Phoenix Copper Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 17th 2021

LONDON, June 14, 2021 - Phoenix Copper Ltd. (AIM - PXC, OTCQX - PXCLF), based in London, UK, focused on Idaho, USA, today announced that Ryan McDermott, CEO, and Richard Wilkins, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 17th.

DATE: Thursday, June 17th

TIME: 9 am ET / 2 pm BST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fhWYVT

Recent Company Highlights

Successful raising of Stg£18.45 million to fund ongoing development of the Empire Mine and the continuing exploration and evaluation of the Red Star and Horseshoe/Windy Devil high grade silver/lead, Navarre Creek gold and the Empire "deep" sulfide projects

Awarding and commencement of an Electromagnetic Survey contract for the ongoing exploration and evaluation of the Red Star and Navarre Creek projects

Awarding and commencement of drilling contracts for the Red Star and Navarre Creek projects and Empire mine hydrological drilling program

Earn-in Agreement reached with First Cobalt Idaho for the exploration of the Company's Redcastle Project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt

About Phoenix Copper Ltd

Phoenix Copper Ltd. is a base and precious metals emerging producer and exploration company, whose focus is on North America and specifically to bring the historically producing Empire Mine near Mackay, Idaho, back into production. Phoenix has carried out a drilling programme and generated a copper, gold, silver and zinc resource on which it is carrying out a feasibility study and is targeting commencement of copper production in late 2023. The Company is also continuing to explore and evaluate the high-grade Red Star silver/lead project, 330 metres north of the Empire Mine and the on-strike extension from Red Star into the prospective silver/lead and gold resources around three other past producing mines within the 23 km2 Empire claims blocks. Additionally, the highly prospective Navarre Creek Carlin-type discovery, west of the Empire Mine, which hosts a 6.1 km gold strike length within a 9.8 km² area is now the subject of an Electromagnetic Survey, which will target drill holes for the summer 2021 RC drilling programme, and the first drill holes to test the "deep sulfides" potential, beneath the Empire Mine oxide pit is also planned later in 2021. Phoenix Copper also owns two prospective claims blocks north of Empire Mine in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, one of which, the Redcastle property, was recently the subject of a joint-venture agreement with First Cobalt Idaho, a subsidiary company of First Cobalt Corporation, the leading cobalt mining and processing company in North America.

