Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

08:45 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 18, 2021 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated April 30, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:


 Business
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Against Votes Withheld


1. To set the number of Directors
Approved
79,005,682
(99.98%)
18,886
(0.02%)


2. Resolution electing:







(a) Diana Hu;
Approved
79,004,230
(99.97%)

20,338
(0.03%)

(b) Michael Cosic;
Approved
79,005,930
(99.98%)

18,638
(0.02%)

(c) George Dorin;
Approved
78,988,730
(99.95%)

35,838
(0.05%)

(d) Bielin Shi; and
Approved
79,000,716
(99.97%)

23,852
(0.03%)

(e) Xin (Alex) Guan
Approved
79,000,516
(99.97%)

24,052
(0.03%)

as directors of the Company.








3. Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
Approved
79,885,788
(99.80%)

161,267
(0.20%)

For further information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Ltd.
Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
whui@eastplats.com (email)
(604) 800-8200 (phone)

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87934


