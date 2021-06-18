Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, June 18, 2021 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated April 30, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:



Business

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Against Votes Withheld



1. To set the number of Directors

Approved

79,005,682

(99.98%)

18,886

(0.02%)





2. Resolution electing:















(a) Diana Hu;

Approved

79,004,230

(99.97%)



20,338

(0.03%)

(b) Michael Cosic;

Approved

79,005,930

(99.98%)



18,638

(0.02%)

(c) George Dorin;

Approved

78,988,730

(99.95%)



35,838

(0.05%)

(d) Bielin Shi; and

Approved

79,000,716

(99.97%)



23,852

(0.03%)

(e) Xin (Alex) Guan

Approved

79,000,516

(99.97%)



24,052

(0.03%)

as directors of the Company.

















3. Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Approved

79,885,788

(99.80%)



161,267

(0.20%)

For further information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

