Group Eleven Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2021 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 22, 2021.

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 85,513,576 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 62.2% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Circular") dated May 7, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting all director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company.

Director

Vote Type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Daniel MacInnis

For

Withheld

84,016,876

-

100.0%

-

Alessandro Bitelli

For

Withheld

84,016,876

-

100.0%

-

Brendan Cahill

For

Withheld

84,016,876

-

100.0%

-

Bart Jaworski

For

Withheld

83,950,209

66,667

99.9%

0.1%

Ken Klassen

For

Withheld

84,016,876

-

100.0%

-

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Votes For

% of Votes

Votes Withheld

% of Votes

85,513,576

100.0%

-

-

Item 3. Approval of Equity Compensation Plans

The following equity compensation plans were approved:

Equity Plan

Vote Type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Stock Option Plan

For

Against

83,146,876

870,000

99.0%

1.0%

Deferred Share Unit Plan

For

Against

83,136,876

880,000

99.0%

1.0%

Restricted Share Unit Plan

For

Against

83,070,209

946,667

98.9%

1.1%

Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed Bart Jaworski as CEO, Shaun Heinrichs as CFO, David Furlong as COO, Daniel MacInnis as Chairman (independent) and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary. Group Eleven would like to sincerely thank the Company's shareholders for their continued strong support.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: s.heinrichs@groupelevenresources.com | T: +604-630-8839

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the second tranche of the private placement with Glencore Canada Corporation. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE Group Eleven Resources Corp.



Bart Jaworski, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer, E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463, E: s.heinrichs@groupelevenresources.com | T: +604-630-8839
