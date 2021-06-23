Foran Mining Announces Appointment of James Steels as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2021 - Foran Mining Corp. (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James Steels, CPA, CFA as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Steels is a corporate finance and capital markets professional in the metals and mining sector and specializes in valuations, risk management, financings, strategic initiatives, transaction structuring and equity investments. Mr. Steels was most recently a Metals & Mining Specialist in the Institutional Equity Group at Canaccord Genuity Inc. where he built strong relationships with the natural resource investment and corporate communities. He previously held executive positions at the Augusta Group and in equity research at Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets. Mr. Steels began his professional career at KPMG LLP. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, "I am delighted to have Mr. Steels join Foran at such an exciting time for the Company. His deep understanding of the industry, mining finance and extensive capital markets experience will be complimentary to the entire team at Foran as we set out to advance, finance and develop our assets at McIlvenna Bay and the prolific Hanson Lake District. Mr. Steels will play a key part in working with the broader management team as we implement our development strategy in a disciplined and strategic manner while maximizing value for shareholders, stakeholders and society at-large". Mr. Myerson added, "I would also like to thank Tim Thiessen for his stewardship of Foran's finance function over the past several years. He will remain at Foran over the coming months to facilitate a smooth transition."

James Steels, CFO, commented "I am honoured and excited to be joining Foran which, in my view, has only scratched the surface with respect to the ultimate potential at McIlvenna Bay and the broader Hanson Lake District. Foran has one of the most exciting projects I have seen in quite some time with its strong and unique group of shareholders, prime location in a top-tier mining jurisdiction, and perfect positioning against a global backdrop of increasing copper demand to support electrification in combination with potential supply risks. Foran has also been a pioneer with respect to ESG practices and has uniquely designed McIlvenna Bay to be a carbon neutral operation which aligns with the corporate vision to provide responsible copper production, the supply of which is very critical to underpinning a lower-carbon and increasingly electrified world. This does not only make sound business and financial sense - but it is the right thing to do for our planet. I look forward to working with the entire management team at Foran as it advances its prolific VMS district into one of the world's greatest mining camps."

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, and we are committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities, and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment.

Our goal is to build the first mine in Canada designed to be carbon neutral from day one of production. We are in the feasibility stage of development for our flagship McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020. Foran's copper-zinc VMS Bigstone Deposit is expected to serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on January 21, 2021.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

