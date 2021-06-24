IsoEnergy Appoints Technical Advisor, Vice President Exploration, and Corporate Secretary

SASKATOON, June 24, 2021 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its technical team with the appointment of David Thomas as Technical Advisor and Andy Carmichael as Vice President, Exploration, effective July 1, 2021, and June 15, 2021, respectively. Also, the Company is delighted to announce that Elizabeth Williamson has joined IsoEnergy as Corporate Secretary, effective June 9, 2021.

Tim Gabruch, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of the Board and management of IsoEnergy, I am excited to announce the addition of Dave Thomas as a key Technical Advisor to the Company. Dave is very well-known globally as a leading expert on uranium geology, with particular expertise in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. We are thrilled that Dave is joining IsoEnergy at this stage to assist on all uranium-related matters, on an exclusive basis. With more than four decades of experience, Dave's knowledge and expertise in this area are second to none.

We are also very pleased to announce the promotion of Andy to Vice President, Exploration. Andy has been an invaluable contributor to all aspects of IsoEnergy's exploration programs since the inception of the Company in 2016 and has played a significant role in putting together the current land package and contributed to the strategy that ultimately led to the discovery of the Hurricane zone. Having Dave and Andy on board will be instrumental to the Company going forward and combined with NexGen's ongoing support of our geological programs, IsoEnergy is well positioned for continued exploration success.

Additionally, IsoEnergy is very happy to add Elizabeth Williamson as Corporate Secretary. Elizabeth has many years of governance experience, including working with Cameco Corporation, where from 2005 to 2013 her focus was on governance compliance and supporting its Board of Directors. Both Dave and Elizabeth are based in Saskatoon, SK, which builds on IsoEnergy's objective to reposition leadership of the Company to Saskatchewan - home of our exceptional assets, including the high-grade Hurricane discovery."

Dave Thomas stated: "I have watched IsoEnergy with keen interest over the past few years. The Company has a top tier land package and its exploration approach, resulting in the discovery of the Hurricane zone, has elevated the Company to a unique position among some of the top uranium companies. I am excited about the prospects ahead for the Company and look forward to providing my experience and expertise to the Board and the entire IsoEnergy team."

Andy Carmichael, Vice President of Exploration commented: "Contributing to IsoEnergy's success has been very rewarding and the discovery of the Hurricane zone, less than two years after our first exploration program, has been a highlight of my career to date. I am excited for the opportunity to lead our talented team of geologists in exploring our portfolio of highly prospective eastern Athabasca Basin uranium projects. Also, having exclusive access to such a highly regarded and experienced geologist such as Dave Thomas represents an incredible opportunity for the Company."

David Thomas

David Thomas, M.Sc. is a Professional Geoscientist with more than 40 years of experience as a practicing geologist. From 1980 to 1994 David held positions in the Saskatchewan Geological Survey including resident geologist in Uranium City as well as a project geologist where he worked on structural and metallogenic studies, with a focus on gold and base metals in the La Ronge and Flin Flon areas of northern Saskatchewan. In 1994, Dave joined Cameco Corporation where he held various roles including Chief Geologist, Director of Exploration New Business and Generative Group, and Director of Geoscience. While at Cameco his roles and responsibilities provided significant international involvement and exposure to a wide variety of gold and uranium deposits in a diversity of geographic and geological settings across North America, South America, Africa, Australia, Central Asia, Scandinavia and Russia. David retired from Cameco in 2018, although remains active as a consultant to mineral exploration companies.

Andy Carmichael

Andy Carmichael is a Professional Geoscientist with 17 years of mineral exploration experience. Since 2007 Andy has primarily explored for unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which included contributing to the discovery of the Hurricane Zone and work at the J-Zone, Triple R, Phoenix and Gryphon deposits. Andy has also explored for uranium in the Hornby Bay Basin, Colorado Plateau, and Namibia.

Elizabeth Williamson

Elizabeth Williamson has been a lawyer in Saskatchewan for over 20 years. Her governance experience includes several years at Cameco Corporation, in the position of Director, Legal Services, Governance. She then continued her governance career as the University Secretary at the University of Saskatchewan. She is now a sole practitioner at Williamson Law, a law office that she began in 2017. Elizabeth has a general practice advising clients on many varied issues, including numerous governance matters.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that is has granted an aggregate of 1,600,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company (the "Options"). The Options were granted on June 23, 2021, are exercisable at a price of $2.81, vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the grant date and have a term of five years. The Options were issued pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company recently discovered the high-grade Hurricane Zone of uranium mineralization on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

