Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Toronto, June 28, 2021 - Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jamie Levy 33,564,242

(95.187%) 1,697,171

(4.813%) Kerry Knoll 33,564,307

(95.187%) 1,697,106

(4.813%) Stephen Reford 32,420,329

(91.943%) 2,841,084

(8.057%) Rodney Thomas 33,560,652

(95.177%) 1,700,761

(4.823%) Paul Murphy 33,653,490

(95.440%) 1,607,923

(4.560%) Phillip Walford 35,222,995

(99.891%) 38,418

(0.109%) Cashel Meagher 35,223,140

(99.891%) 38,273

(0.109%) Jennifer Wagner 35,226,328

(99.901%) 35,085

(0.099%)

the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About the Company

The Company's focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Company released the results of the Feasibility Study on March 3, 2021 and published the NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 25, 2021. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square-kilometres. The Company owns an 81.7% interest in the Marathon project, with the remaining interest owned by Sibanye-Stillwater. Sibanye-Stillwater has certain back-in rights that allow it to increase its interest in the Marathon project.

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 640-2934

(416) 567-2440

jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the ability of the Company and Sibanye Stillwater to vary their respective participating interests in the Marathon Property, Mineral Resource and Reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, among other factors, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88931