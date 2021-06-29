Menü Artikel
Okapi Resources Ltd: Drilling Update at Enmore Gold Project

04:04 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling programme at the Enmore Gold Project in north eastern NSW. The initial drill programme consists of 8 - 10 holes for a minimum of 1,000m of reverse circulation ('RC') drilling to evaluate the two priority targets identified at the Sunnyside and Bora Prospects (Figure 1*).

Okapi is continuing to drill its Enmore Gold Project, despite wet conditions that has slowed progress. The wet conditions have caused accessibility and mobility difficulties.

A total of 6 holes totalling 767m have been drilled to date. Better weather condition is forecast in the next few days and drilling is likely to be completed within the next 2 weeks.

The RC drilling programme is designed to test the calibre of historic mineralisation drilled some twenty years ago, extend the higher grade zones and help determine the local trends and orientation of the gold mineralised zones.

At the Sunnyside East prospect, two further RC holes have been added and other holes extended deeper, based on encouraging intervals with sulphides (pyrite & arsenopyrite) seen in logging.

After completing the Sunnyside East holes, Okapi will proceed to drill test the gold prospects of Sunnyside West (some 400m along strike from Sunnyside East) and, conditions permitting, two kilometres west of the Sunnyside prospects at Bora.

Kaolin Halloysite Projects Update

Okapi and Bulk Mineral Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bulk Mineral") has agreed to extend the due diligence period to acquire the Kaolin Halloysite Projects until 31 July 2021.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ET29A8MV



About Okapi Resources Ltd:

Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.

Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.

Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.



Source:
Okapi Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Leonard Math Executive Director and Company Secretary Okapi Resources Ltd. T: 08 6117 9338 E: leonard.math@okapiresources.com


Okapi Resources Ltd.

Okapi Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2DWQT
AU000000OKR7
www.okapiresources.com
