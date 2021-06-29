Mawson Intersects 15.3 metres at 3.0 g/t gold, 998 ppm cobalt and 11.0 metres at 4.0 g/t gold, 756 ppm cobalt at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2021 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce new results from three drillholes from the South Palokas prospect, completed during the recent 19.4 kilometre drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland. These increase the mineralized footprint and improve continuity of previous high-grade intersections.

Highlights:

Results are presented here for three diamond drill holes totalling 853.5 metres from the South Palokas prospect as part of the Company's 76-hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland (Figure 1).

PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5metres including 2.0 metres @ 11.2 g/t Au, 1,019 ppm Co, 12.0 g/t AuEq from 447.5 metres: PAL0235 significantly opens up high-grade gold potential at depth at South Palokas. The closest high-grade drill hole, located 160 metres up plunge from PAL0235, was previously reported PAL0213 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres; PAL0235 was deepened this drill season following its early termination at 176.9 metres last drill season owing to the spring thaw in 2020;

PAL0288 intersected 11.0 metres @ 4.0 g/t Au, 756 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 119.0metres (vertical depth 105 metres), including 4.0 metres @ 9.6 g/t Au, 676 ppm Co, 10.1 g/t AuEq from 124.0 metres. PAL0288 was drilled on a section between holes PAL0122 and PAL0204 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co from 293.0 metres ) that lies within the confines of the Whittle Constrained pit published as part of the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource .

PAL0290 intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres; PAL0290 was drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0173 ( 17.0 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 827 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq ) to determine the grade and western extents of the mineralization beyond the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource;

A total of 47 drill holes for 11,746 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through July/August 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled during August 2021;

In other important news, new mise-á-la-masse geophysical work (physical property = electrical conductivity) at Palokas and South Palokas indicates electrical connectivity based on cross-hole measurements. The continuity of the stratabound gold-cobalt package between both prospects further enhances the prospectivity between the two locations.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The South Palokas prospect has always held promise of delivering more high-grade gold and cobalt assays. These results add to the deeper and untested western limits of the South Palokas mineralization and show the potential to substantially grow the Rajapalot resource. As assay results from the 2021 drill season continue to flow in, the geological team is adding to, or building new, mineralized wireframes to form part of the updated Inferred Mineral Resource we expect to publish in Q3 this year."

South Palokas lies approximately 400 metres southwest of the discovery outcrop at the Palokas prospect (Figure 1). Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from three holes for 853.5 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete. In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. Eleven holes for 2,345 metres were reported in late 2020 and a further 15 holes for 4,478 metres were reported in April 2021 (Table 1). A total of 47 drill holes for 11,746 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to July/August 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July-August 2021. Specifically, holes released here are from South Palokas (PAL0235, PAL0288, PAL0290). A full set of reported results and assay data are shown in Tables 2 and 3.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging one metre for mineralized samples and two metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price $1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price $19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over two metre lower cut, except where noted no lower cut was applied. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical information in this release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results reported here for Palokas South with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates (conductors).

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0235 3408208.1 7373667.8 047 -81.0 172.7 176.9 to 522.0 South Palokas Reported here PAL0237 3409690 7374570 220 -61 180.4 68.5 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0238 3409662 7374613 220 -77 180.9 149.7 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0239 3410303.4 7372642.9 060 -66.0 151.0 41.7 Joki East Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0240 3410305.1 7372643.6 060 -66.0 151.2 281.7 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0241 3410337.8 7372661.1 060 -66.0 151.3 236.4 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0242 3410364.0 7372674.9 060 -66.0 150.6 236.8 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0243 3410309.3 7372708.5 060 -67.5 151.4 239.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0244 3410337.3 7372726.2 062 -68.0 151.4 251.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0245 3410275.0 7372690.0 060 -66.0 151.4 257.5 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0246 3410266.1 7372744.7 060 -71.0 152.3 287.6 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0247 3410211.8 7372728.5 061 -64.0 151.5 293.4 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0248 3411714.7 7371404.9 065 -60.0 124.9 323.6 Regional reported 12 April 2021 PAL0249 3410204.0 7372724.3 064 -72.0 151.6 269.6 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0250 3410404.0 7372632.2 060 -66.0 151.2 195.3 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0251 3410374.9 7372616.9 060 -66.0 151.0 179.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0252 3410435.4 7372651.2 060 -66.0 149.5 155.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0253 3410154.1 7372819.7 061 -78.5 153.8 359.7 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0254 3410153.2 7372821.5 061 -70.5 155.0 320.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0255 3408125.6 7373140.2 090 -85.0 172.5 347.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0256 3408125.6 7373140.2 088 -72.0 172.5 272.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0257 3408126.6 7373140.2 087 -58.0 172.5 230.4 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0258 3407835.1 7372449.6 039 -85.0 172.3 389.8 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0259 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -61.5 173.4 299.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0260 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -70.0 173.1 320.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0261 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -74.0 173.4 311.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0262 3408463.9 7373910.4 139 -73.0 173.6 358.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0263 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -84.0 173.1 329.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0264 3407834.0 7372449.7 039 -68.0 172.8 125.5 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0265 3407956.6 7373143.7 143 -49.0 172.1 301.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0266 3407835.1 7372448.6 210 -78.0 172.3 149.7 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0267 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -48.2 172.7 268.9 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0268 3408186.3 7372767.6 060 -80.0 178.7 131.5 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0269 3407956.6 7373143.7 126 -46.0 172.1 268.5 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0270 3408463.9 7373910.4 124 -59.0 173.6 289.8 Palokas Results awaited PAL0271 3408186.3 7372767.6 210 -85.0 178.7 120.0 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0272 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -73.0 172.7 302.6 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0273 3408215.8 7372746.9 119 -54.0 177.3 82.1 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0274 3407956.6 7373143.7 114 -45.0 172.1 280.2 Hut Results awaited PAL0275 3408089.4 7373033.5 240 -81.0 173.1 161.8 Hut Results awaited PAL0276 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 23.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0277 3408090.7 7373033.0 056 -81.5 173.6 257.3 Hut Results awaited PAL0278 3407956.6 7373143.0 150 -50.0 172.1 280.0 Hut Results awaited PAL0279 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 287.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0280 3407641.8 7372426.8 061 -38.0 173.0 342.9 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0281 3408544.8 7373674.7 116 -60.0 173.5 146.3 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0282 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -67.0 172.7 341.9 Hut Results awaited PAL0283 3408467.8 7373868.1 141 -52.1 173.5 277.9 Palokas Results awaited PAL0284 3408521.2 7373606.0 062 -79.0 173.6 146.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0285 3407641.8 7372426.9 061 -47.0 173.0 314.2 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0286 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -69.0 173.6 149.4 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0287 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -76.0 172.7 346.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0288 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -57.0 173.6 172.8 South Palokas Reported here PAL0289 3408467.8 7373868.1 155 -52.0 172.0 305.2 Palokas Results awaited PAL0290 3408410.5 7373660.5 235 -78.0 174.0 335.6 South Palokas Reported here PAL0291 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -85.0 172.7 329.3 Hut Results awaited PAL0292 3408112.4 7372770.1 060 -61.0 172.4 149.1 Terry's Hammer Results awaited PAL0293 3408467.8 7373868.1 061 -68.0 172.0 344.3 Palokas Results awaited PAL0294 3407941.4 7373070.5 220 -87.0 172.7 353.7 Hut Results awaited PAL0295 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -80.0 172.7 140.2 Raja Results awaited PAL0296 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -71.5 174.0 368.7 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0297 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -66.0 172.7 169.4 Raja Results awaited PAL0298 3408466.5 7373867.0 128 -65.0 173.9 305.1 Palokas Results awaited PAL0299 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -64.5 174.0 394.7 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0300 3408821.1 7372287.6 245 -80.0 172.7 142.5 Raja Results awaited PAL0301 3407999.2 7373194.3 115 -57.0 172.1 335.0 Hut Results awaited PAL0302 3408912.5 7372341.5 238 -73.0 172.3 163.8 Raja Results awaited PAL0303 3407712.4 7373644.2 044 -75.5 172.7 629.2 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0304 3407681.1 7373602.7 160 -58.0 173.6 125.2 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0305 3407649.8 7373660.5 050 -82.0 174.0 281.5 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0306 3407843 7372798 60 -45 172.4 280.6 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0307 3408273 7373630 66 -85 174.66 352.9 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0308 3408134 7373634 50 -77 173 515.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0309 3407850 7372499 81 -74 172.5 202.5 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0310 3408610 7373895 167 -76 174.86 209.5 Palokas Results awaited PAL0311 3408610 7373895 96 -55 174.86 78.9 Palokas Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t South Palokas PAL0235 439.5 454.7 15.2 3.0 998 3.9 South Palokas PAL0235 494.1 495.3 1.2 0.3 0 0.3 Joki East PAL0240 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.9 5 0.9 Joki East PAL0240 165.1 167.5 2.4 0.1 1187 1.1 Joki East PAL0241 168.6 170.2 1.6 28.3 1190 29.3 Joki East PAL0242 154.0 158.5 4.4 7.3 735 7.9 Joki East PAL0243 193.0 195.9 2.9 0.6 574 1.1 Joki East PAL0245 177.1 178.4 1.3 25.3 2327 27.3 Joki East PAL0245 191.0 191.5 0.5 23.0 3974 26.4 Joki East PAL0245 194.8 196.9 2.1 2.8 806 3.5 Joki East PAL0246 188.6 189.2 0.6 10.3 725 10.9 Joki East PAL0246 204.4 212.4 7.9 0.7 323 1.0 Joki East PAL0247 216.6 218.5 1.9 0.7 103 0.7 Joki East PAL0247 220.9 230.0 9.1 4.3 457 4.7 Joki East PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.8 Joki East PAL0250 87.5 89.2 1.7 2.0 159 2.1 Joki East PAL0250 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.8 130 0.9 Joki East PAL0250 125.2 128.1 2.9 1.5 782 2.2 Joki East PAL0250 136.6 137.6 1.0 1.8 33 1.8 Joki East PAL0251 146.5 146.9 0.5 0.4 15 0.4 Joki East PAL0251 152.8 153.9 1.2 0.4 29 0.4 Joki East PAL0252 117.0 118.5 1.5 18.1 1696 19.6 Joki East PAL0254 215.0 218.1 3.1 0.4 107 0.5 Joki East PAL0254 288.5 290.0 1.5 1.3 167 1.4 Hut PAL0255 78.8 90.1 11.4 0.4 123 0.5 Hut PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 Hut PAL0255 106.6 110.5 4.0 0.1 222 0.3 Hut PAL0255 212.7 213.8 1.1 0.1 609 0.6 Hut PAL0255 236.6 237.7 1.1 0.2 268 0.4 Hut PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 Hut PAL0256 79.4 83.0 3.7 0.2 67 0.3 Hut PAL0256 95.9 96.9 1.0 0.2 382 0.5 Hut PAL0256 100.2 101.2 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 Hut PAL0256 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.9 549 1.3 Hut PAL0256 115.1 119.0 3.9 0.3 223 0.5 Hut PAL0256 121.4 125.0 3.7 0.1 234 0.3 Hut PAL0256 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.0 385 0.4 Hut PAL0257 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.1 219 0.3 Hut PAL0257 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.1 429 0.4 Hut PAL0259 95.8 124.0 28.3 1.0 1090 2.0 Hut PAL0259 126.3 150.3 24.0 1.0 1104 2.0 Hut PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 Hut PAL0259 159.0 166.0 7.0 1.1 31 1.2 Hut PAL0260 89.8 97.8 8.0 0.4 83 0.5 Hut PAL0260 109.0 114.4 5.4 3.0 262 3.2 Hut PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 Hut PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.1 2.2 473 2.6 Hut PAL0263 103.0 116.6 13.6 1.2 98 1.3 Hut PAL0263 121.5 125.8 4.3 2.3 26 2.3 Hut PAL0263 222.3 231.5 9.2 1.1 256 1.3 Hut PAL0265 203.2 204.2 1.0 1.0 11 1.0 Hut PAL0265 231.6 241.6 10.0 0.8 406 1.1 Hut PAL0269 185.7 186.7 1.0 0.1 461 0.5 Hut PAL0269 191.7 193.8 2.1 5.2 275 5.5 Hut PAL0269 195.9 210.9 15.0 1.0 307 1.3 Hut PAL0269 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.6 14 0.6 Hut PAL0269 219.4 222.4 3.0 3.1 13 3.1 Hut PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.8 1.8 66 1.9 South Palokas PAL0288 119.0 130.0 11.0 4.0 756 4.6 South Palokas PAL0288 134.0 140.0 6.0 0.3 448 0.7 South Palokas PAL0290 186.0 194.0 8.0 0.3 394 0.6 South Palokas PAL0290 197.0 198.0 1.0 0.7 142 0.8 South Palokas PAL0290 201.0 203.0 2.0 0.0 372 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 229.8 230.8 1.0 0.1 444 0.4 South Palokas PAL0290 240.0 260.0 20.0 1.7 529 2.1

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t PAL0235 439.5 440.5 1.0 0.2 453 0.2 PAL0235 440.5 441.5 1.0 0.5 1308 0.5 PAL0235 441.5 442.5 1.0 1.6 2205 1.6 PAL0235 442.5 443.5 1.0 5.9 1176 5.9 PAL0235 443.5 444.5 1.0 0.3 167 0.3 PAL0235 444.5 445.5 1.0 1.4 643 1.4 PAL0235 445.5 446.5 1.0 0.4 872 0.4 PAL0235 446.5 447.5 1.0 0.3 1146 0.3 PAL0235 447.5 448.5 1.0 11.6 1211 11.6 PAL0235 448.5 449.5 1.0 10.7 827 10.7 PAL0235 449.5 450.5 1.0 0.2 354 0.2 PAL0235 450.5 451.5 1.0 2.9 1205 2.9 PAL0235 451.5 452.5 1.0 5.5 1649 5.5 PAL0235 452.5 453.5 1.0 4.0 820 4.0 PAL0235 453.5 454.7 1.3 0.4 952 0.4 PAL0235 454.7 455.7 1.0 < 161 0.0 PAL0235 455.7 457.0 1.3 < 50 0.0 PAL0235 457.0 459.0 2.0 < 41 0.0 PAL0235 459.0 461.0 2.0 < 51 0.0 PAL0235 490.9 492.9 2.0 < n.d. 0.0 PAL0235 492.9 494.1 1.3 0.1 n.d. 0.1 PAL0235 494.1 495.3 1.2 0.3 n.d. 0.3 PAL0288 119.0 120.0 1.0 1.6 674 1.6 PAL0288 120.0 121.0 1.0 0.9 534 0.9 PAL0288 121.0 122.0 1.0 0.4 410 0.4 PAL0288 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.7 222 0.7 PAL0288 123.0 124.0 1.0 1.4 563 1.4 PAL0288 124.0 125.0 1.0 10.4 178 10.4 PAL0288 125.0 126.0 1.0 18.3 968 18.3 PAL0288 126.0 127.0 1.0 4.1 673 4.1 PAL0288 127.0 128.0 1.0 5.5 887 5.5 PAL0288 128.0 129.0 1.0 0.4 1601 0.4 PAL0288 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.3 1610 0.3 PAL0288 130.0 131.0 1.0 0.1 173 0.1 PAL0288 131.0 132.0 1.0 < 18 0.0 PAL0288 132.0 133.0 1.0 0.1 39 0.1 PAL0288 133.0 134.0 1.0 < 103 0.0 PAL0288 134.0 135.0 1.0 0.3 861 0.3 PAL0288 135.0 136.0 1.0 0.1 20 0.1 PAL0288 136.0 137.0 1.0 0.2 241 0.2 PAL0288 137.0 138.0 1.0 0.1 321 0.1 PAL0288 138.0 139.0 1.0 0.8 947 0.8 PAL0288 139.0 140.0 1.0 0.3 297 0.3 PAL0288 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.2 84 0.2 PAL0288 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.1 122 0.1 PAL0290 186.0 187.0 1.0 0.6 352 0.6 PAL0290 187.0 188.0 1.0 0.1 134 0.1 PAL0290 188.0 189.0 1.0 0.2 535 0.2 PAL0290 189.0 190.0 1.0 0.3 316 0.3 PAL0290 190.0 191.0 1.0 0.3 747 0.3 PAL0290 191.0 192.0 1.0 0.3 215 0.3 PAL0290 192.0 193.0 1.0 0.3 406 0.3 PAL0290 193.0 194.0 1.0 0.3 449 0.3 PAL0290 197.0 198.0 1.0 0.7 142 0.7 PAL0290 240.0 241.0 1.0 0.5 508 0.5 PAL0290 241.0 242.0 1.0 0.2 1291 0.2 PAL0290 242.0 243.0 1.0 2.0 787 2.0 PAL0290 243.0 244.0 1.0 1.6 503 1.6 PAL0290 244.0 244.8 0.8 5.2 519 5.2 PAL0290 244.8 245.8 1.0 1.2 999 1.2 PAL0290 245.8 246.8 1.0 4.2 641 4.2 PAL0290 246.8 247.8 1.0 1.0 358 1.0 PAL0290 247.8 248.8 1.0 2.2 424 2.2 PAL0290 248.8 249.8 1.0 6.3 287 6.3 PAL0290 249.8 250.8 1.0 0.9 252 0.9 PAL0290 250.8 251.8 1.0 0.4 230 0.4 PAL0290 251.8 252.8 1.0 2.1 847 2.1 PAL0290 252.8 253.6 0.8 7.7 658 7.7

