OzAurum Resources Limited: Appoints CFO

Perth, Australia - OzAurum Resources Ltd. (ASX:OZM) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen Hewitt-Dutton to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 July 2021. The appointment is in addition to Stephen's existing Company Secretarial role with the Company.Stephen is an experienced accountant having spent over 25 years in senior financial roles, including CFO roles at MacPhersons Resources Ltd. and CZR Resources Limited.OzAurum's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Pumphrey, said:"I am very pleased that we have secured the professional and high calibre appointment of Stephen as OzAurum's new CFO. Stephen's appointment brings a wealth of skills and experience to the Company and to the Board, and I am looking forward to working with Stephen in the future."





About OzAurum Resources Limited:



OzAurum Resources Ltd. (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.





Source:

OzAurum Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Andrew Pumphrey Managing Director and CEO Mob +61-419-965-976 Office +61-8-9093-0039