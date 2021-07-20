White Rock Minerals Ltd: Hosting Live Investor Webinar

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that its Managing Director & CEO, Matthew Gill will be hosting a live Investor Webinar on Tuesday 20th July 2021 at 4.30pm ET (New York) and Wednesday 21st July 2021 at 6.30am EST (Melbourne).Matthew Gill will go through the Company's July 2021 Presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation.To view the presentation and registration details, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N1NB6617





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au