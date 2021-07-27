White Rock Minerals Ltd: Exploration Update - Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - The 100% owned Red Mountain Project is located in central Alaska. White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade silver-zincgold-lead volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.The 2021 field season is now at its halfway point. White Rock has been operating three diamond drill rigs, two remote camps established with over 40 personnel and supported by two helicopters.Field activities to date include:- Drilling for down-dip extensions to the Dry Creek VMS deposit.- Drill testing of new VMS targets in the Red Mountain area and along the newly identified Keevy VMS Trend.o The highly prospective nature of this Keevy VMS trend saw the Company peg an extra 38km2 at the beginning of the 2021 season to secure this area for follow-up exploration.- Drill testing of the Last Chance Gold Target.- To date, some 2,769 metres have been drilled from 9 holes across 6 prospects.o The Company's drill program has been affected to some degree by a lack of access to drillers during the height of the field season in North America. The Company is currently assessing how to allocate drilling resources to ensure a combination of maximum productivity together with drilling the highest priority targets to deliver discoveries during the remainder of the 2021 field season.- Surface reconnaissance of numerous VMS targets in both the Red Mountain and Last Chance areas has been a key focus with detailed soil sampling, ground magnetics and CSAMT geophysics completed and/or underway at:o Jack Frost and Easy Ivan, both are new prospects identified during the 2021 field season that are now drill ready in less than 7 weeks of field work.o Yogi, Kiwi and Yeti, all on the newly identified Keevy VMS trend,o Horseshoe, Ringer, Bullseye, Bib, Bib West, Copper Creek and Peaches.- Surface reconnaissance of new gold stream anomalies identified during 2020 has also been occurring with detailed prospect soil sampling and ground magnetics at the newly identified Pepper prospect, east of the Last Chance Gold Target.- In total, across both the VMS and gold targets, over 5,000 soil samples and 200 rock chip samples have been taken, plus over 70 line kilometres of ground magnetics and 10 line kilometres of CSAMT surveyed.White Rock's Technical Advisor Dr Quinton Hennigh commented: "Before the Company's 2021 field program commenced, many VMS targets were identified for field examination. Six high-priority VMS targets were quickly identified along the Keevy VMS trend immediately south of Dry Creek. Recent samples collected from these areas include massive sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite, a very promising indication these targets are potentially high grade.These targets are drill ready, and in addition to the already aggressive exploration plans, White Rock will attempt to test as many of them as possible this season."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TKSK4A1N





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





