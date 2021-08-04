Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, August 4, 2021 - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (TSXV: DIA) (FSE: M85) (OTC Pink: DDIAF) ("MLD" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted, effective August 3rd, an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options (each, an "Option") in recognition to directors, and officers of the Company. The options are being issued in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The options shall vest immediately and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

