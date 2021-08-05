Buffalo Coal Corp: Granting of Environmental Authorisation

Toronto, August 5, 2021 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "Buffalo" or "the Group" or "the Company") announces that the Republic of South Africa's ("South Africa") Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (the "DMRE") granted an official Environmental Authorisation to Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju") on the 22nd of July 2021 for the Balgray project ("Balgray"). The Environmental Authorisation has been granted in terms of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") Regulations (GNR 326), promulgated under the National Environmental Management Act ("NEMA"), 1998 (Act 107 of 1998).

In accordance with Regulation 4(2)(b) of the EIA's regulations, appeals may be lodged against the DMRE's decision in terms of NEMA's National Appeal Regulations (GNR. 993 of 8 December 2014, as amended) within 20 days from the date of notification of interested and affected parties.

"The granting of this environmental authorisation is a positive development, bringing the Company one step closer to the successful execution of Balgray. Balgray is the highest priority project in Buffalo Coal's current project pipeline and will extend the Company's operations at Aviemore by approximately 6-7 years," commented Emma Oosthuizen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Emma.Oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92201