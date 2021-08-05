North Valley Resources Ltd. Completes Initial Listing to Commence Trading On the CSE

Newsfile Kamloops, August 5, 2021 -



North Valley is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mining properties. The Company is primarily focused on exploring its optioned Comstock Property that is comprised of 19 contiguous claims covering 2,573 hectares in the Nicola Mining District, approximately 7 kms south of Merritt, B.C.





For further information, please contact Ken Ellerbeck, CEO at ken@lacombeventures.com.







Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

