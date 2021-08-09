Clean technology transportation pioneer, Martin Schuermann, appointed as Executive Chairman of Aberdeen's Board of Directors

Mr. Schuermann to drive refined focus on downstream, transportation and consumer-facing low-carbon strategy

With addition of Mr. Schuermann, the Company elevates its governance, deal sourcing and execution capabilities

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 -- Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Schuermann as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Schuermann has been involved in the clean energy sector since 2009, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Vision Motor Corp and Vision Industries ("Vision"), an early innovator in fuel cell vehicles focused on developing zero emission heavy-duty transportation solutions, using hydrogen as the dominant energy storage medium. Vision was the first company in the world to put hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks through regular duty cycles in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Prior to and since his time at Vision, Mr. Schuermann has been a serial entrepreneur, notably in the media and film industries. Mr. Schuermann holds a BA from Westfaelische Wilhelms Universitaet Muenster (Germany) and a MBA from Azusa Pacific University and UCLA (Los Angeles).

As the Company continues to shape a vision focused on clean energy, Mr. Schuermann's appointment brings new strategy and governance expertise, adds executive experience directly in the areas of clean transportation and electrification, and bolsters Aberdeen's deal sourcing and execution capabilities.

"Martin brings a wealth of energy and transportation sector experience that will accelerate our ambition to be the partner-of-choice for early-stage clean technology companies. Martin's strategic vision, expertise and industry contacts will help us identify and execute on world-class opportunities", commented Mr. Bharti, director of the Company.

"I'm excited to work with Chris and the team to build a compelling roster of low and no-carbon investments that truly drive transformation across energy, transportation and industrial sectors. My aim is to help Aberdeen substantially grow its asset base and attract high quality capital and talent to generate significant value for Aberdeen shareholders", said Mr. Schuermann.

Mr. Schuermann replaces Stan Bharti as Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Bharti will remain a Director of the Company.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of directors, investment portfolio of the Company; the renewable energies sector and the Company's future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green/. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.