White Rock Minerals Ltd: Dr Quinton Hennigh joins Crescat Capital as Advisor

05:17 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) advises that it's Technical Advisor - Dr. Quinton Hennigh - is taking up a fulltime executive role with Crescat Capital as their Geologic and Technical Advisor, effective 16th August 2021.

Crescat Capital, a global macro asset management firm, headquartered in Denver, USA, is also White Rock's major shareholder. Given this new formal relationship between Dr, Hennigh and Crescat, Dr. Hennigh is stepping down from his potential "insider" role as Technical Advisor to White Rock. Importantly, Dr. Hennigh will continue to be available to provide expertise regarding White Rock's exploration and development strategy and other geological and technical matters.

Dr. Hennigh commented: "With my new role at Crescat, we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with White Rock. White Rock's Red Mountain VMS and IRGS project in central Alaska is of keen interest to myself and Crescat and we continue to support White Rock in its endeavours there. "We are also very excited about what may be achieved by White Rock once the merger with Victorian gold explorer and small-scale producer, AuStar Gold, is consummated later this month, given that Crescat is also a major shareholder of AuStar. "I look forward to continuing to work with the management team at White Rock as they continue their search for their next gold and silver-rich zinc - lead - gold VMS discoveries".



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.



Source:
White Rock Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au


