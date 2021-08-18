Manganese X Energy Corp. Announces Marketing Agreement

Montreal, August 18, 2021 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a 7-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities $112,000 and issue 325,000 stock options exercisable at $0.345, exercisable for a period of 2 months, and North Equities has agreed to a contractual lock up of 6 months on the shares underlying the options. Please visit www.northequities.com for additional information.

About Manganese X

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is moving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit in Canada.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery's mission is to develop an HVAC air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

