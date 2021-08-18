Metals Creek Reports Final Results from Recently Completed Drilling at Dona Lake

Thunder Bay Ontario, August 18, 2021 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce final diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-016 and DL21-017 from the phase II diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 18, 2020).

Drill hole DL21-017 returned a core length intercept of 2.17 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 15.70 meters(m) (568.40 - 584.10m). Included in this interval was 3.94 g/t Au over 4m (568.40 - 572.40m). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 5% with local pyrite. Sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with magnetite is also present.

Drill hole DL21-016 intersected the main zone at approximately 596m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.0 g/t Au over 3m. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.39 g/t Au over 11.42m (625.58 - 637.00m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization consisted of 3-12% pyrrhotite with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong grunerite, amphibole and garnets with strong folding also present locally. Hole DL21-016 intercepted the main zone stratigraphy approximately 58m north along strike and roughly the same elevation as hole DL21-010, which was the deepest hole drilled to date on the Dona Lake project. A 3m felsic dike was present within the high-grade mineralization in hole 016 resulting in a narrower high-grade intercept. Both holes DL21-010 and DL21-016 continue to demonstrate the continuation of high-grade iron formation at depth below current drilling to date. Further delineation of the high-grade mineralization below the current drilling will be a high priority in the upcoming drill program scheduled for this fall.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Zone DL21-016 625.58 637.00 11.42 2.39 Main incl. 625.58 628.58 3.00 5.00 DL21-017 568.40 584.10 15.70 2.17 Main incl. 568.40 572.40 4.00 3.94

Table 1 Significant results

"This round of drilling was successful in further defining mineralization below the 455 level as well as evaluating the remaining high-grade mineralization south of the Dona Lake mine workings. Future drilling will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy below existing drilling and continue to build on recent success in delineating high grade mineralization remaining south of the mine workings as well as testing for any potential high-grade mineralization north of the mine workings," States Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek.

Drill intercepts reported in this hole are not true widths. There is insufficient data at this point to determine a true orientation.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine. To date Metals Creek have drilled 17 holes at Dona Lake, a compilation of assay results are shown in the table 2 below.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Zone DL20-001 137.00 153.00 16.00 0.74 Main incl. 139.00 140.00 1.00 4.53 DL20-002 254.85 269.20 14.35 2.43 Main incl. 254.85 260.00 5.15 5.67 and 278.60 287.80 9.20 2.34 B DL20-003 531.60 538.60 7.00 8.07 Main DL20-004 607.25 619.00 11.75 3.64 Main incl. 607.25 613.90 6.65 5.31 DL20-005 No Significant Assays DL20-006 224.90 238.80 13.90 1.26 Main incl. 235.46 238.80 3.34 2.78 and 252.90 264.75 11.85 2.21 B incl. 262.78 264.75 1.97 7.25 DL21-007 57.35 59.07 1.72 23.49 HW QV 427.02 450.10 23.08 3.89 Main incl. 434.45 439.45 5.00 7.79 and 441.17 445.35 4.18 7.48 and 460.00 464.00 4.00 4.90 B DL21-008 intersected mine workings DL21-009 intersected mine workings DL21-010 621.43 632.27 10.84 1.29 Main incl. 626.50 628.70 2.20 3.20 DL21-011 437.70 448.60 10.90 1.92 Main DL21-012 439.85 464.90 25.05 3.04 Main incl. 439.85 443.00 3.15 4.46 and 449.00 457.70 8.70 5.49 DL21-013 88.60 90.02 1.42 3.55 HW QV DL21-014 460.00 480.85 20.85 4.08 Main incl. 459.00 463.00 4.00 7.51 and 468.00 474.00 6.00 5.99 DL21-015 65.00 65.76 0.76 4.92 HW QV DL21-016 625.58 637.00 11.42 2.39 Main incl. 625.58 628.58 3.00 5.00 DL21-017 568.40 584.10 15.70 2.17 Main incl. 568.40 573.40 4.00 3.94

Table 2

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corp., where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax : (709) -256-6061

email : astares@metalscreek.com

www.MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Figure 1 - (Main Zone Long Section)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/93569_8af2af59e423e8ea_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93569