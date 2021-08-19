Norseman Silver Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, August 19, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement consisting of 4,771,488 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,574,591 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.43 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Offering for drilling on the Silver Vista property and exploration on Norseman's silver assets in British Columbia and Argentina, as well as general corporate and working capital purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; exploration and drilling activities; final approval of the Offering; and the use of the proceeds from the Offering.

