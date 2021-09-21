GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Warrior Gold to Deploy New Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System

Toronto, September 21, 2021 - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Warrior Gold Inc. (TSXV: WAR) ("Warrior Gold"), to acquire magnetics, LiDAR and radiometric data and apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Warrior Gold's properties located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Highlights:

GoldSpot will launch its new Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (M-PASS) to efficiently acquire high quality data





GoldSpot will utilize its machine learning solutions for prospectivity generation and Smart Targets on data acquired on the KLC and Arnold ground

Efficient Data Acquisition

GoldSpot's M-PASS consists of a triaxial magnetic gradient magnetic/VLF platform, 2048-channel radiometric sensor as well as a high-precision LiDAR sensor and high-resolution cameras capable of producing four-band imagery. Combining these systems onto a single helicopter allows exploration companies to increase data captured through a single mobilization and flight, creating a significantly cost-effective solution for multi-parameter data. The M-PASS will provide exploration companies with the most efficient data acquisition option on the market.

Expertise in the Abitibi

GoldSpot's technical team has a long history of working in the Abitibi and will work closely with the Warrior Gold's technical team to analyze the acquired geoscience data sets to develop and refine Smart Targets at the company's large (19,307 hectare) land package in the Kirkland Lake gold camp, which hosts regional mineralized structures and many gold and copper showings.

"Our engagement with Warrior Gold brings us back to our roots in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. This will be our ninth project in the Abitibi and the repeat engagement highlights the successes that we have had. GoldSpot is excited to launch it's M-PASS program on Warrior Gold's KLC/Arnold ground and we look forward to demonstrating the functionality and proficiency of the data acquisition arm at GoldSpot," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot. "Far too many exploration companies are forced to limit which data sets they want to incorporate into their exploration plan. With M-PASS and GoldSpot's computing power that will no longer be the case as GoldSpot is offering a multitude of high-quality data acquisition products that can be combined at a fraction of competitor's costs."

Danièle Spethmann, Warrior Gold's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are really pleased to work with GoldSpot and their new team of geophysicists and data acquisition technicians. The geophysical and LiDAR data acquired from this survey will be the foundational work upon which the Warrior Gold and Goldspot teams will base their AI targeting efforts on our new ground. It really is exciting times in the exploration/data acquisition industry. These new data acquisition tools, as well as the sophisticated software available to assist in the targeting exercises, continue to refine the methods used in the discovery process."

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company that has consolidated a significant land package (19,307 ha) in the Kirkland Lake Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with over 220 million ounces of gold produced to date. Warrior Gold has a 100% interest in the Goodfish-Kirana and Arnold properties and has an option on the Kirkland Lake West and Central properties, ranking Warrior Gold as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

