White Rock Minerals Ltd: Earthquake near Woods Point

Ballarat, Australia - Safety precautions at White Rock Minerals Ltd. 's (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) Woods Point Gold Project following Magnitude 6 Earthquake.A magnitude ~6 earthquake, centred around Mansfield in central Victoria, occurred at around 9:15am this morning. White Rock's Woods Point Gold Project is located approximately 60kms south of the estimated epicentre, and significant shaking was experienced on site. Aftershocks are still being felt.Nine personnel were underground at the time. All personnel are safe, accounted for, and are now all back on surface.The shaft and winder remained operational and there are no immediate signs of damage. Site management are following their Emergency Response protocols and have devised an inspection plan for site and underground infrastructure. At this stage there is no plan to immediately return to underground activities until the aftershocks have subsided, and only at such a time that the site integrity has been checked / inspected to confirm no damage.





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au