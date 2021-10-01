White Rock Minerals Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is an Australian minerals exploration and development company with activities focussed on two projects: Red Mountain and Mt Carrington.Red Mountain zinc - silver - gold ProjectThe 100% owned Red Mountain Project is located in the Bonnifield District of central Alaska. The Company is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade zinc and precious metals volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.IRGS exploration is focussed on the Last Chance gold target located within the Tintina Gold Province, host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au) and Pogo (10 Moz Au), which are all Cretaceous aged IRGS deposits.VMS exploration is focussed in the East Bonnifield District within the Yukon-Tanana Terrane. There are already two high-grade zinc-silver rich deposits with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc and 0.9g/t gold for a grade of 13.2% ZnEq, alternatively, for a grade of 609g/t AgEq.Mt. Carrington gold and silver ProjectMt Carrington is a 100% owned advanced gold-silver epithermal project located in the southern New England Fold Belt, northern NSW, Australia.A 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) Update into the "Gold First" development stage declared an Ore Reserve of 4.1 million tonnes at 1.3g/t gold for 174,000 ounces gold from within an overall Mineral Resource of 352,000 ounces gold. There is also a Silver Mineral Resource estimate totalling 23 million ounces.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1H6BLI8L





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





