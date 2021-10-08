Advance United Holdings Inc. - Unaware of Any Material Change

Toronto, October 8, 2021 - At the request of IIROC, Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) ("Advance United" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Advance United, is a different kind of Canadian junior mining company. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past producing gold mines - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued gold properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's price of gold. We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. For additional information, please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

