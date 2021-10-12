White Rock Minerals Ltd: High-grade Gold Intersections at Woods Point Gold Project

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce drill assay results from the Company's Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria for drilling of the Kenny's target area from underground at the Morning Star gold mine.The Kenny's target area includes the historic Whitelaw, Burns and Campbell quartz vein reefs, all of which come closer together towards the northern end of the Morning Star Dyke (Figure 1*). Analysis of historic data (mining and exploration) has highlighted Kenny's as an immediate high priority target for drilling. Historic high-grade production from the Whitelaw Reef1 (65,421 tonnes @ 31.2g/t gold for 65,600 ounces) was the focus of mining activities from 1920-1927, centred just off the main Morning Star shaft, which is still used for the current operations. As this historical mining extended north, the Burns and Campbell Reef splays were also exploited. Current drilling is targeting the down plunge extensions of each of these reefs beyond the northern limits of historic production.White Rock's vision is to ramp-up exploration drilling throughout the mine to define sufficient mineral inventory in multiple reef positions such as the Whitelaw, Burns and Campbell Reefs at the Kenny target area, prior to considering recommencement of production in 2022. Analysis of data to prioritise additional target areas is underway, with plans for additional diamond core drill rigs (surface and underground) to operate over the next 6 to 9 months at the Morning Star gold mine.Kenny's Drill ProgramThe drilling program at the Kenny's target area commenced in June using a short-hole underground Kempe drill rig that produces LTK48 size core (Photo 3*). To date, 27 short holes have been drilled for 1,002 metres. Abundant visible gold in the core is providing considerable encouragement that the Whitelaw, Burns and Campbell Reef extensions are capable of carrying high-grade gold "pay runs" that will provide a future focus for mine planning.Assay results have been received for the first 23 drill holes. Significant drill intersections from the current drill program are summarised in Table 1 below. All drill assays >1g/t gold are provided in Table 3*.Important geological observations relating to gold mineralisation of the multiple quartz reefs in the Kenny's target area include:1. The Whitelaw Reef extension is found to continue northwards beneath the east dipping Campbell and Burns Reef. Significant mineralisation occurs to the east where the Whitelaw Reef truncates both the Campbell and Burns Reefs.2. Between the Campbell and Whitelaw Reefs are a number of fault splays containing mineralised quartz veining, with thicker veins and higher gold grades developed close to the contact with these two reefs.3. The presence of visible gold in many drill holes (Photos 1 & 2*) shows a potential for each of the Whitelaw, Burns and Campbell Reef's to host major coarse and nuggety gold mineralisation.4. The quartz vein reefs extend east of the host dyke into a sandstone unit with mineralised veins occurring continuously for 150 metres of strike within the sandstone unit. This offers further untested gold mineralisation potential.5. A series of cross cutting and conjugate structures have been identified in this complex area of veining where multiple reefs coalesce, some of which may be important controls on the local distribution of gold grade.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8D61G08G





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





