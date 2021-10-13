Bitterroot Resources Intersects High Nickel Grades in Massive Sulphide Mineralization

VANCOUVER, October 13, 2021 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BTT) has received assays for holes LM 21-13 and LM 21-14 at its LM Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The assays continue to confirm that the massive and semi-massive sulphides intersected are enriched in nickel and copper, with overlying disseminated mineralization occurring in hole LM 21-13, but absent in LM 21-14.

Details of Mineralized Intervals*

LM 21-13 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Rock Type Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Au + PGM (ppm) 247.68 250.36 2.68 Upper Disseminated Mineralization 0.33 0.38 0.10 250.36 250.75 0.39 Semi-Massive Sulphide 1.81 0.51 0.52 3.07 TOTAL 0.52 0.40 0.15

LM 21-14 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Rock Type Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Au + PGM

(ppm) 235.79 236.06 0.27 Semi-Massive Sulphide 1.96 0.01 0.01 236.06 236.86 0.80 Massive Sulphide 4.81 1.05 0.25 1.07 TOTAL 4.09 0.78 0.19

* Intervals are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be calculated at this time due to insufficient information on the orientation of the mineralized zones.

Holes LM 21-13 and LM 21-14 were the second and third holes completed in the summer 2021 drilling campaign, which commenced in early June. Four holes drilled this summer exited the intrusion above the elevation of the sulphide mineralization and three holes did not intersect the intrusion. The drilling completed to date has given our team a better understanding of the orientation of the LM intrusion and the position of the basal mineralized intervals within it. A map showing the location of drill holes completed to date is attached to this news release and posted on www.bitterrootresources.com.

The tenth hole of the summer program is currently underway, targeting mineralization in the southeast quadrant, which appears to host the keel of the steeply plunging LM intrusion. An eleventh hole is planned prior to October 31, after which, drilling will pause for hunting season. Discussions with adjacent mineral tenure holders are continuing. Management plans to resume drilling in the winter of 2022.

Exploration of the LM Project is being funded by Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (51%) and privately-owned joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. (49%).

Mr. Glenn W. Scott, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release.

Quality assurance/Quality control

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. used ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") for geochemical analyses and assaying. ALS is a global leader in analytical services. The samples were analyzed at ALS's secure, ISO 17025-certified laboratory in North Vancouver, BC, Canada, by 33-element four acid leach and Fire Assay, both with ICP-AES finish.

Analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) confirming the accuracy of the analyses were performed by ALS using twelve (12) standard samples and two (2) blanks.

Core samples were transferred on a daily basis from the drill site to Bitterroot's secure core storage and logging facility. After leaving the drill site, core samples were in the custody of Bitterroot's personnel or in secure storage. The two (2)-inch (5 cm)-diameter NQ-sized drill core was cut with a rock saw. Half of the core was shipped to ALS for sample preparation and analysis and half retained. The samples were tagged, bagged and boxed by Bitterroot personnel and shipped via courier to ALS in North Vancouver, B.C.

