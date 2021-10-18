White Rock Minerals Ltd: Podcast of Investor Presentation by MD & CEO

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that a podcast of the Company's new Investor Presentation given by MD & CEO, Matt Gill at the NWR Virtual Resources Series on 12 October 2021 is now available.The podcast can be viewed on the Company's website at:https://www.whiterockminerals.com.au/presentations





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





