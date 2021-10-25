Vertical Exploration Provides Production Update

VANCOUVER, October 25, 2021 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") would like to provide an update regarding the Company's progress preparing for production. Flags have been placed around the perimeter of project ready to be fenced. A sign has been ordered for the front gate and a cement pad is being prepared for the weigh scale. Heavy machinery has been moved onto the property.

Our ground crew has been working for weeks preparing the property for the extraction. Most notably our crew has been aggressively stripping the ground pulling ore and stockpiling. There is currently in excess of 1,200 tonnes of ore that has been extracted so far. Vertical will be providing further updates in the coming weeks. Exciting times ahead for Vertical Exploration and its shareholders.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

