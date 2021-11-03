Peruvian Metals Achieves 100% Throughput at its Aguila Norte Plant

Edmonton, November 3, 2021 - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the month of November, Peruvian Metals processed 2,976 metric tonnes ("tonnes") of material for third parties. This amount exceeds the previous monthly record of 2,840 tonnes in July 2021. As of October 31st, the Plant has processed 22,802 tonnes in 2021 exceeding total tonnes processed in 2019 of 18,510 and 2020 of 13,185 tonnes.

Jeffrey Reeder, CEO of Peruvian Metals, comments: "We are very pleased to achieve the milestone of full capacity. The Company's Aguila Norte processing facility is achieving record throughput for 2021. With the cash flow being generated, the Company has started to review its 100% owned mineral concessions to establish secure mineral feed for the plant. The Company has also acquired by application several new areas near active sources of mineral. The Company will update our shareholders once the results of the reviews have been received. Peruvian Metals is in a unique position to grow organically without any dilution to its shareholder base."

Aguila Norte has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 mt per day level. With the steady processing of third-party mineral, the Company is continuing to improve our balance sheet and continuing negotiations to purchase and secure long-term sources of mineral.

Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

