Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Commerce Resources and Saville Resources

VANCOUVER, November 9, 2021 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce its next Zoom with Zimtu presentation will feature equity holdings Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX: MRZF) and Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) and guest speakers Chris Grove, President of Commerce Resources and Mike Hodge, President & CEO of Saville Resources, on Tuesday November 23rd starting at 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt). The format of the virtual event will include exploration updates from Commerce Resources and Saville Resources, and an opportunity to pose questions to the guest speakers.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com

About Saville Resources

Saville Resources Inc.'s principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, situated within the central Labrador Trough, Quebec, and currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered prospective for niobium, tantalum, phosphate, and fluorspar. The Niobium Claim Group Property includes the Miranna Target, where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Mallard Prospect where drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (EC19-174A). For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.savilleresources.com

Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring Commerce Resources and Saville Resources, please note the following:

Date: Tuesday November 23rd, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

To RSVP for presentation / receive recorded version please visit: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Zimtu Capital Corp.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

