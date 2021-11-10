Sherritt Appoints Dr. Peter Hancock to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt") (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, announced that Dr. Peter Hancock, a mining industry executive with more than 30 years of experience overseeing nickel mining operations, developing and commercializing process technologies, and ramping up nickel projects, has been appointed to Sherritt's Board of Directors effective today.

"We are delighted to have someone of Peter's calibre and considerable experience join our Board," said Sir Richard Lapthorne, Chair of Sherritt International. "In particular, his efforts in commissioning and ramping up Koniambo as well as operationalizing a number of process technologies while with Noranda will be invaluable as we accelerate Sherritt's two-pronged growth strategy centred on growing production and commercializing solutions developed by our Technologies group. With Tim Baker stepping down from the Board earlier this year, Peter's technical skills and experience overseeing nickel operations will be valuable as we execute on our strategy. We look forward to Peter's many contributions to our Board."

Over this 32-year career, Dr. Hancock has held several senior leadership roles at leading mining companies around the world, including overseeing Glencore's nickel assets in Australia, serving as President of Koniambo Nickel SAS in New Caledonia, and overseeing Technology and Business Development at Noranda's Zinc Business in Canada. Dr. Hancock earned a Ph.D in Metallurgical Engineering from McGill University in 1995. Dr. Hancock is currently based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt - metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006382/en/

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations

Telephone: 416-935-2457

Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com

www.sherritt.com