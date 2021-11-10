White Rock Minerals Ltd: to Present at Vancouver Metals Investor Forum

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce that the Technical Adviser to its substantial shareholder, Crescat Capital, Dr Quinton Hennigh, will deliver an investor presentation at the Vancouver Metals Investor Forum at 9.20am on Saturday 13 November 2021 (Melbourne time).At the end of the presentation, between 9.30-9.50am, Dr Hennigh will be available to answer any questions.Attend online: Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E0SM45EN





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





