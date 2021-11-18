Vior Commences Initial 5,000m Drill Program at Its Belleterre Gold Project

MONTREAL, November 18, 2021 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:VIO, FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has begun its initial Phase 1 5,000-metre ("m") drill program at its promising high-grade Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, located 95 kilometeres ("km") south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Belleterre consists of 531 claims over 29,129 hectares (291.3 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration package extending over a strike length of 37 km and includes the option to acquire 100% of the former high-grade producing Belleterre gold mine, which produced over 750,000 oz. at 10.73 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 95,000 oz at 1.37 g/t silver, between 1936 and 1959 (source: Sigeom MERN).

Vior's President & CEO, Mark Fedosiewich, states: "We are excited to begin this initial Phase 1 drill program at our promising Belleterre gold project. In less than a year after consolidating this highly prospective district-scale mining camp, our technical team has delivered as promised. This includes; having recently completed detailed data compilation, undertaking two months of field prospection with detailed geophysics, and completing a new 3D geological model with drill targeting. This systematic exploration strategy has now provided us with numerous high quality drill targets in the brownfield areas of the project, where we have been able to recently confirm the high-grade gold component at surface. We have implemented a structured strategy to rapidly advance Belleterre in the next 12 months and we look forward to initial drill results."

Overview of the Drill Program:

The initial diamond core drilling campaign will focus primarily on testing the historic mine horizon trend, a 6 km-long corridor which hosted the past producing and historic high-grade Belleterre gold mine and the Aubelle gold deposits. This program will consist of 10 planned drill holes, with lengths ranging from 250 to 800 m, and is designed to achieve the following objectives (see figure 1 & 2):

Testing extensions laterally and at depth of some of the known mineralized zones at the Belleterre and Aubelle deposits,

Testing some of the new high potential exploration targets in the Conway zone and Paquin zone that have been identified by modelling interpretation of the new 3D geological model.

Figure 1: Isometric view of the Belleterre Historic Mine Trend

Figure 2: Long-section of the Historic Mine Trend

Webinar

Vior will be hosting a technical webinar "Belleterre Gold Project Set to Advance Rapidly - A New Geological Model" This will be an exclusive interview moderated by mining analyst Eric Lemieux, where Vior will provide details on the planned drill targets, as well as a three-dimensional (3D) geological model of the targeted gold zones. The webinar will be held on December 2nd, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. Register HERE.

About the Belleterre gold project:

Located in Quebec: a highly favourable mining jurisdiction - Top tier in the world,

Proven past producing high-grade gold area that has been under explored for the past 50 years,

Excellent infrastructure and project access with year round exploration and drilling potential,

Recent validation of high-grade gold at surface with up to 274.9 g/t gold. Refer to September 17, 2021 news release),

Up to 12.5 km long strike of brownfield ground and control of over 37 km strike of the Belleterre greenstone Belt,

Potential to rapidly advance the project using a modern and systematic exploration strategy.

The Belleterre region has never been the subject of a material consolidation, and as such, Vior has now created a unique and highly prospective district-scale gold project. More on Belleterre can be found HERE.

Other News

Vior Completes Definitive Agreement with SOQUEM on Verneuil:

Vior wishes to confirm that they have executed their definitive agreement with SOQUEM, consisting of an exchange of mining interests, whereby, Vior has transferred its 42.3% interest in the Domergue property (previously SOQUEM 57.7% - Vior 42.3%) in exchange for SOQUEM's 100% interest in its Verneuil property (previously 100% - SOQUEM). Vior's new 100% interest in the Verneuil property will add 32 claims (13.88 sq km) to the Corporation's 100%-owned Mosseau project in direct continuity to its Morono "M" gold deposit on which a historic mineral resource has been calculated (see press release dated September 2nd, 2021). The combined Mosseau-Verneuil gold project will now encompass a total of 105 claims and cover an area of 50.68 sq km.

Also, Vior wishes to announce a correction, in relation to their recent private placement announced on October 22, 2021. Finder's fees totalling C$52,252 were paid to arm's length parties of Vior, and not C$58,552 as previously reported.

Qualified Person:

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President for Vior and Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior:

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel. : 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

Tel. : 514-442-7707

leustache@vior.ca

Web Site: www.vior.ca

SEDAR : Vior Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelles ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

