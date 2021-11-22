Black Tusk Resources INC. Receives Permit for Phase II Diamond Drilling On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, November 22, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that a permit has been issued for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological team concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrants continued exploration on the property. The Phase II program will continue to test the promising results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling, as well as testing other geophysical targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access has been approved.

In early 2021, Black Tusk completed an eight-hole diamond drilling program as an initial testing of the targets on the property. Results included 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01. As well, several Intercepts containing > 0.5 gpt were returned from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see news release dated July 13, 2021). The results of the early 2021 diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored on the McKenzie East claims.

The company will be soliciting tenders for drilling from companies based in the Val d'Or area. Drilling is expected to begin once the ground conditions allow for travel over generally wet areas, likely in early 2022.

The Black Tusk - McKenzie East program is undertaken and supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673987/Black-Tusk-Resources-INC-Receives-Permit-for-Phase-II-Diamond-Drilling-On-The-Mckenzie-East-Project-Quebec