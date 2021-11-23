Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Additionally, Coeur's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The Scotiabank Mining Conference and the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference are virtual, invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123006089/en/

Contact

Coeur Mining Inc.

104 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 900

Chicago, Illinois 60603

Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com