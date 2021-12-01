Foraco International to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro-Cap Conference - December 8-9, 2021

TORONTO and MARSEILLES, France, Dec. 1, 2021 - Foraco International SA, (TSX: FAR) ("Foraco" or the "Company"), a global leading drilling services company that provides turnkey solutions for mining, energy, water and infrastructure projects, announced today that the Company will participate in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro-Cap Conference. Foraco International's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Simoncini, is scheduled to present via webcast and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors interested in an update. The webcast presentation will take place on December 9th at 8:30A.M. (ET) and will be archived for 90 days.

Interested parties may access the webcast and listen to the presentation through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LS2IqKRPRBeqUHAtZg-BAA

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a global leading drilling services company that provides turnkey solutions for mining, energy, water and infrastructure projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the 3RD largest global drilling enterprise with operations in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

