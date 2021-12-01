Foraco International to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro-Cap Conference - December 8-9, 2021

TORONTO and MARSEILLES, France, Dec. 1, 2021 - Foraco International SA, (TSX: FAR) ("Foraco" or the "Company"), a global leading drilling services company that provides turnkey solutions for mining, energy, water and infrastructure projects, announced today that the Company will participate in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Micro-Cap Conference. Foraco International's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Simoncini, is scheduled to present via webcast and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors interested in an update. The webcast presentation will take place on December 9th at 8:30A.M. (ET) and will be archived for 90 days.
Interested parties may access the webcast and listen to the presentation through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LS2IqKRPRBeqUHAtZg-BAA
About Foraco
Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a global leading drilling services company that provides turnkey solutions for mining, energy, water and infrastructure projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the 3RD largest global drilling enterprise with operations in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!