Buccaneer Gold Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Strategic Minerals Europe Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 - Buccaneer Gold Corp. (CSE: BUCK) ("Buccaneer") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed business combination transaction with Strategic Minerals Europe Inc. ("Strategic"), a privately held company existing under the laws of Ontario, pursuant to which Buccaneer and Strategic have agreed to complete a transaction that will result in a reverse-takeover of Buccaneer by the current shareholders of Strategic (the "RTO" or "Transaction"). Buccaneer and Strategic have obtained conditional approval of the NEO Exchange Inc. ("NEO") for listing of the resulting issuer common shares on the NEO. The Transaction is expected to close on or about December 6, 2021, and listing of the resulting issuer on the NEO and the delisting of Buccaneer from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is anticipated to commence on December 9, 2021.

Transaction Update

Buccaneer is also pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders in connection with the Transaction were approved at its special meeting of shareholders held on December 2, 2021. The meeting materials were mailed to shareholders of Buccaneer and are available under Buccaneer's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Transaction itself is not subject to approval of the shareholders of Buccaneer and shareholder approval of the Transaction was not sought at the meeting, however Buccaneer has obtained written approval of a majority of the shareholders of the Transaction.

Amendment Agreement

Buccaneer and Strategic have entered into an amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") to the share exchange agreement dated August 24, 2021 for the Transaction (the "Agreement"). The Amendment Agreement extends the deadline for closing of the Transaction to December 21, 2021. The parties expect the Transaction to be completed on or about December 6, 2021.

Consideration for Buccaneer Shareholders

As consideration for Buccaneer for the Transaction and pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, on closing the resulting issuer will issue an aggregate of approximately 1,551,083 warrants to acquire resulting issuer common shares ("Buccaneer Payment Warrants") to the shareholders of Buccaneer of record on the day prior to closing (one (1) Buccaneer Payment Warrant for every four (4) post-consolidation common shares of Buccaneer held).

Each Resulting Issuer Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the resulting issuer at an exercise price of $0.40 and expiring on July 15, 2026.

Trading Halt

Buccaneer's common shares are currently halted from trading on the CSE and are not expected to resume trading until the Transaction is completed and the common shares commence trading on the NEO. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions that are customary for a transaction of this nature, more fully described in Buccaneer's press release of August 25, 2021. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Buccaneer Gold Corp.

Buccaneer is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Pursuant to securities legislation, Buccaneer is a "reporting issuer" in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia whose shares are listed on the CSE. The Company has one material property, namely, the Massey Silica property, covering approximately 128 hectares near Sudbury, ON, approximately 7 km north of Massey, ON.

Additional information on Buccaneer can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Inc.

Strategic Minerals Europe Inc. was incorporated in Ontario, Canada on June 17, 2021. Strategic's wholly owned subsidiary Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), a corporation incorporated pursuant to Spanish law, is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, predominantly in Spain. SMS hold permits and licenses pertaining to two mining projects in Spain, which are referred to as the Alberta II Project and the Penouta Project, respectively. Strategic is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities through the Transaction described in this press release. Strategic is not a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to Buccaneer and Strategic was supplied by the parties respectively for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

