S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021:
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - December 20, 2021
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSX:AAV)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR)
|
Energy
|
Coal & Consumable Fuels
|
ADDED
|
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT)
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
ADDED
|
Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV)
|
Industrial
|
Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
ADDED
|
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Specialized Consumer Services
|
ADDED
|
Paramount Resources Ltd (TSX:POU)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Secure Energy Services Inc (TSX:SES)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TPZ)
|
Energy
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
ADDED
|
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI)
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
DELETED
|
Real Matters Inc. (TSX:REAL)
|
Real Estate
|
Real Estate Services
|
DELETED
|
SunOpta Inc (TSX:SOY)
|
Consumer Staples
|
Biotechnology
|
DELETED
|
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT)
|
Industrials
|
Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
