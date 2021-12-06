Besra Gold: Second Rig Mobilised to Accelerate Drilling at 3.3 Moz Bau Gold Project(1)

HIGHLIGHTS

A second rig has been mobilised to Besra's 3.3 Moz Bau Gold Project 1 for the initial 3,000 - 4,000m diamond drill hole program.

for the initial 3,000 - 4,000m diamond drill hole program. This will fast track drilling already in progress on the Jugan sector, before it expands to the Pejiru and Bekajang prospects.

Approximately 320 m of diamond drillhole coring has been completed by the first rig since drilling commenced at Jugan in November.

Visual observations from the fist holes indicate drilling is intersecting targetted zones that, historically, have hosted gold mineralisation.

Core samples are being prepared for despatch to SGS for assaying with the first batch of results expected within 5-6 weeks.

Besra's CEO, Dr Ray Shaw commented:

"The pace at which our team has achieved fully operational status at Bau, especially considering the on-going COVID travel restrictions, has been exceptional. In addition to re-establishing a fully functional office in Bau township our team has been able to successfully negotiate land access arrangements, contract earthworks for the preparation of drill pads and oversee the commencement of drilling activities, all within one month of Besra's listing. Drilling, logging and sampling of core is progressing well, and the first samples are due for collection by SGS for assaying within the next few days."

West Perth, December 6, 2021 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has secured a second drill rig from Drillcorp Malaysia to accelerate its drilling programs on the Jugan, Pejiru and Bekajang prospects at the Company's Bau Gold Project.

The second rig should reach Kuching, Sarawak, within the next week, to be operational on site within 2 weeks. Initially, the rig will focus on completing diamond drilling at Jugan before moving to the Pejiru prospect.

With two operational rigs, step-out drilling to target the strike extent of crestal region of the main zone of Jugan mineralisation will be fast-tracked. As outlined to the ASX in the release of 20 October 2021, the Jugan portion of the drilling program will assist in both upgrading the classification and increasing the overall Resource inventory to support future potential development feasibility studies of Jugan. The Jugan deposit is the most mature in Besra's Bau Gold Project corridor where it hosts:

Measured + Indicated Resource of 870,000 Oz 1 at 1.5 g/t Au.

at 1.5 g/t Au. Inferred Resource of 90,000 Oz 1 at 1.6 g/t Au: and

1.6 g/t Au: and Additional Exploration Target of 2.0 - 3.2 Moz2,3 at 1.8 - 2.5 g/t Au.





Montage of pictures showing diamond drilling at Jugan, and visual logging of the drill core recently recovered from Jugan borehole JUDDH-82.

1 Refer Prospectus dated 8 July 2021 in Section 3.11 and Attachment G.

2 Jugan Exploration Target ranges between 2.0 - 3.2 million Oz based on a range of grades of 1.82 - 2.50 Au g/t

3 The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration work will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

