EnviroMetal Achieves High Gold Recoveries on Post Autoclave and Roasted Refractory Gold Concentrates

VANCOUVER, December 9, 2021 - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) provides further analytical results from independent test work completed by SGS, a world-leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. The research work was commissioned by EnviroMetal as part of its third-party, independent validation program.

A series of comprehensive leach tests using the EnviroMetal formula were conducted on high-grade samples from a major gold producer. All tests were conducted at 20% pulp density.

Two samples, autoclave discharge and roasted material, were tested with calculated head grades of 31.2 and 43.6 g/t respectively. The results show remarkably fast leaching behaviour on both samples with over 96% and 94% recoveries within 2 hours.

Subsequent testing of this material at the EnviroMetal laboratory focused on the optimization of lower reagent concentration and reduced leach times. Even at 10% of the regular reagent concentrations, almost 95% recoveries were still achieved. Such a significant reduction in reagent concentrations is expected to result in proportionately reduced reagent costs.

Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. and Executive Vice President of EnviroMetal, states; "I am very pleased with the recent results. The results highlight more independent validation and very positive results using low reagent concentrations on both the autoclave and roasted samples. This development creates many new opportunities in a segment of the gold mining sector we have not previously pursued."

About SGS

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste").

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal's financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions concerning predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information :

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroMetal.com

(604) 428-2400 x. 104

