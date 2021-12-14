Spey Resources Corp. Announces Board Change

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2021 - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Lawrence Hay has joined the Board of Directors effective December 13, 2021.



Mr. Hay has extensive experience providing corporate development services and consultation to both private and public sector clients, particularly those within the lithium industry. Mr. Hay studied at Vancouver Community College, obtaining his Red Seal certification in 2012, while apprenticing and developed a significant interest in the lithium market due to the growing demand in electric vehicles. Mr. Hay has since been working within the automotive industry for the past 10 years before he proceeded with the incorporation and operation of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp.

Mr. Hay will replace Abbey Abdiye on the Board, with Mr. Abdiye remaining with the Company as chief financial officer.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.