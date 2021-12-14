Aranjin Resources Announces Promising Drilling Results at the Sharga Copper Project

Ulaanbaatar, December 14, 2021 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") is very pleased to announce results from the recent drilling at the Sharga Copper Project ("Sharga" or "Project").

Highlights:

First drilling program completed with results now received for all drill holes and Phase 2 follow up drilling planned.

Highly encouraging early results from six initial drill holes with a best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33% Copper and 0.94g.t Gold.

Wide zones of VMS style (massive to semi massive sulphides) mineralization up to 100 meters in width, indicating a substantial mineralized system has been discovered at Sharga.

Mineralised zones intersected in drilling are open along strike and at depth and this is further confirmed by preliminary dipole-dipole IP geophysics that tested and confirmed that the mineralisation intersected in drilling is open and remains untested by drilling.

The Company has successfully drilled six diamond core drill holes for a total of 2,211 meters at the East Prospect with a best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33% Copper and 0.94g.t Gold. These early results successfully demonstrate the discovery of a substantial VMS style base metal system with high grade copper and gold at Sharga. This is very early and only a tiny fraction of the targets on the project have been drill tested. While this drill campaign was short it supports the Company's initial view that the Sharga Copper Project has strong potential for the discovery of high-grade copper gold deposits. The Phase 2 drilling program will cover a wider area and will include further drilling at the East Prospect and an additional five target areas that the company has been working on. This program is expected to commence early in 2022.

Better Drilling results included:

SH-2:

54.1 meters at 0.27% Copper and 0.35g/t Gold, including 7.7 meters at 1.04g/t Gold and 2.9% Zinc

SH-3:

9 meters at 0.64% Copper and 0.31g/t Gold including 1.9 meters at 2.25% Copper



5.15 meters at 1.73% Copper and 0.98g/t Gold including 1 meters at 4.51% Copper and 2.33g/t Gold and 100 g/t Silver

SH-5:

37.9 meters at 0.27% Copper and 0.50 g/t Gold

SH-6:

15.3 meters at 0.13% Copper and 1.05g/t Gold

15.4 meters at 1.33% Copper and 0.94g.t Gold, including 9 meters of 2.11% Copper and 1.02g/t Gold

16 meters at 0.52% Copper and 0.86 g/t Gold





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/107512_cda5f663b407e9ba_001full.jpg





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/107512_cda5f663b407e9ba_002full.jpg

Summary of the Drill Results:

A total of five prospects were identified as a consequence of the ASTER satellite image processing and geological mapping, in the license named North, Aguit, Khar Zurai, West, and East. Strongly silicified, reddish-brown limonite-hematite rich alteration zones "gossans" were mapped at all the prospects in variable sizes and are associated with schistose textured acidic volcanic rocks as well as elevated base metals and gold.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/107512_cda5f663b407e9ba_003full.jpg

A total of six diamond drillholes with a total of 2,211 meters were completed at the East prospect. Over 100 meter thick, pyrite dominated, massive sulfide layers were intersected in the holes demonstrating a substantial mineralized VMS system. The best intercept was achieved in the last hole drilled and included 15.4m at 1.33% Copper and 0.94g/t Gold from 315.6m in drillhole SH-6 and included 9m at 2.11% Copper and 1.02g/t Gold from 322m.

The company has completed preliminary dipole-dipole IP test survey across the East and North Prospects and confirmed that the mineralization intersected in drilling is open along the strike and at depth. Additional IP and ground magnetic geophysics and soil and rock chip geochemistry will be undertaken in the coming months.





Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/107512_cda5f663b407e9ba_004full.jpg





Significant intercepts were shown in below table.

ID Drill Hole Depth, m From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) 1 SH-1 200 169 170 1 0.01 0.56 0.84 0.009 0.05 2 SH-2 383.00 151 152 1.00 0.75 0.07 2.49 0.002 0.012 152 153 1.00 0.016 0.41 2.49 0.007 0.005 153 155.8 2.80 0.28 0.13 1.27 0.003 0.026 211.55 213 1.45 0.11 0.11 0.80 0.001 0.043 248.45 250.2 1.75 0.32 0.21 1.27 0.017 0.049 251 252 1.00 0.17 0.03 1.11 0.003 0.028 273 327.15 54.15 0.27 0.35 4.00 0.010 0.500 Including 282 289.7 7.70 0.19 1.04 13.66 0.054 2.90 Including 307 309 2.00 0.91 0.67 2.53 0.007 0.047 351.7 357.3 5.60 0.37 0.45 9.10 0.066 0.360 3 SH-3 338.00 152 161 9.00 0.64 0.31 8.00 0.010 0.10 Including 152.9 154.8 1.90 2.25 0.56 19.50 0.030 0.078 162 163 1.00 0.17 0.23 4.59 0.008 0.12 164 165 1.00 0.36 0.03 12.20 0.005 0.085 212.85 218 5.15 1.73 0.98 30.80 0.104 1.73 Including 212.85 213.85 1.00 4.51 2.33 >100 0.34 0.73 266.95 270.9 3.95 0.36 0.12 0.98 0.002 0.31 4 SH-4 434.00 238 240 2.00 0.01 0.77 0.41 0.003 0.01 266 269 3.00 0.70 0.29 1.43 0.007 0.02 271.6 272.8 1.20 0.04 0.31 1.56 0.01 0.03 286 287 1.00 0.024 0.32 3.27 0.004 0.04 288 289 1.00 0.033 0.3 1.97 0.009 0.04 289 290 1.00 0.200 0.26 1.65 0.01 0.05 296.5 297.5 1.00 0.38 0.03 0.67 0.001 0.03 300.95 301.9 0.95 0.48 0.14 2.15 0.01 0.10 314.7 315.7 1.00 0.14 0.09 5.19 0.06 0.90 330.3 331.3 1.00 0.02 0.38 3.42 0.05 0.20 366 367 1.00 0.15 0.02 0.36 0.001 0.009 368 371 3.00 0.60 0.02 1.46 0.000 0.02 Including 369 370 1.00 1.44 0.05 3.10 0.001 0.03 375 376 1.00 0.23 0.84 0.001 0.04 379 380 1.00 0.19 0.76 0.001 0.02 391 392 1.00 0.21 0.03 1.14 0.001 0.05 407.7 409 1.30 0.15 0.39 15 0.06 0.71 5 SH-5 383.00 233 235 2.00 0.29 0.18 1.45 0.01 0.22 245.45 283.35 37.90 0.26 0.50 7.96 0.02 1.40 Including 245.45 246.5 1.05 1.05 0.2 5.07 0.01 0.21 Including 257.5 258.5 1.00 0.20 2.91 2.35 0.002 6.12 Including 267 268 1.00 0.30 1.02 22.3 0.005 0.16 286.75 288 1.25 0.21 0.55 6.73 0.01 3.36 291 292 1.00 0.03 1.29 2.68 0.01 0.46 315.6 317 1.40 0.15 0.3 2.84 0.02 0.24 330.2 331.3 1.10 0.20 0.24 3.82 0.008 0.11 354.4 356.85 2.45 0.20 0.6 3.52 0.01 0.10 357.95 359 1.05 0.11 0.09 1.48 0.006 0.09 367.8 369 1.20 0.11 0.12 1.88 0.006 0.12 6 SH-6 473.00 223 224 1.00 0.12 0.08 1.89 0.002 0.042 227.2 228 0.80 0.17 0.14 0.8 0.005 0.014 232 235 3.00 0.45 0.16 0.74 0.001 0.01 240 241 1.00 1.41 0.3 1.25 0.001 0.012 283.6 284.6 1.00 0.40 0.06 0.87 0.001 0.006 289.6 294.5 4.90 0.24 0.09 0.75 0.002 0.013 294.5 309.83 15.33 0.13 1.05 4.88 0.02 0.16 Including 294.5 295.2 0.70 1.34 0.93 4.11 0.008 0.027 311.7 313.4 1.70 0.10 0.96 4.06 0.034 0.28 315.6 331 15.40 1.33 0.94 4.96 0.02 0.23 Including 322 331 9.00 2.11 1.02 4.81 0.02 0.30 332 333 1.00 0.19 0.05 0.56 0.001 0.02 338 339 1.00 0.09 0.39 0.74 0.006 0.10 345 346 1.00 0.18 0.02 1.17 0.001 0.11 350 352 2.00 0.31 0.03 1.3 0.005 0.02 355 358 3.00 0.13 0.01 0.6 0 0.02 360 361 1.00 0.23 0.02 0.71 0 0.02 363 370.5 7.50 0.48 0.04 0.21 0 0.03 Including 368.5 369.5 1.00 1.42 0.07 1.07 0 0.11 372.8 374 1.20 0.21 0.02 0.53 0.001 0.01 377 383 6.00 0.55 0.13 0.86 0.000 0.01 385 401 16.00 0.52 0.86 5.59 0.008 0.91 Including 388 388.75 0.75 1.85 2.36 6.7 0.002 2.48 Including 398 399 1.00 1.15 0.52 4.69 0.007 0.03 419 423 4.00 0.18 0.07 0.67 0.001 0.01 424 425 1.00 0.12 0.04 0.38 0.001 0.008

Mineralized intervals are greater than 0.10 % Cu.

Higher grade sub-intervals are greater than 1.0 % Cu.

Mineralized intervals are greater than 0.30 g/t Au.

Mr. Wood, Executive Chairman of Aranjin Resources stated, "We are extremely pleased to announce the maiden drill results at the Sharga Copper Project. This drilling program and the recently completed geophysics, successfully demonstrates that the Company has discovered a substantial VMS mineralised system. We look forward to aggressively expanding our exploration efforts across our five target areas on Sharga in early 2022."

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Executive Chairman

Aranjin Resources Ltd.

+976 7732 1914

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107512