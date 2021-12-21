Quantum Battery Metals Plans for Extensive 2022 Mining Program

Vancouver, December 21, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has geared towards 2022 and is currently developing their preliminary plan for exploration on their lithium and cobalt properties.

The 2021 exploration program has shown success with deploying a ground crew to the Company's numerous lithium and cobalt properties. As 2022 approaches, the Company indicates that their primary focus is to be on their Quebec Lithium properties and further expand their presence in the James Bay Area with supporting exploration plans for the Ontario Cobalt Properties.

Quantum intends to run additional surveys to establish and pinpoint specific sections on the Lithium properties that the Company will concentrate on. The first phase surveys indicated several sections that the ground crew should circumnavigate. The intended programs in early Spring will allow the ground crew to bypass several wetlands that typically would impede on ground mobilization as those surface waters would be iced over. The Company also expects to run radiometric and aeromagnetic surveys across the portions of the Quebec properties that were not analyzed during the Company's May 2021 satellite survey, more specifically the Rose West Property.

Further to news release dated September 30, 2021, the Company is still awaiting the results of the Rabbit Lake and Nipissing Lorraine Cobalt work program which consisted of prospecting and geochemical surveys and expects to receive them early next year.

"The Company is eager to continue the exploration program in the new year. Our properties show great potential for Lithium and Cobalt due to their location proximity next to well-known existing Lithium and Cobalt properties. We are enthusiastic to be able to use our entire property portfolio to create a supporting cobalt program which complements our main Lithium program," states David Greenway, Director.

