Trigon Metals Announces Appointment of Paul Bozoki as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, December 29, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") today announces that it has appointed Paul Bozoki as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Bozoki is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business with over 25 years of accounting, tax and corporate finance experience working with development stage companies and has been involved with projects in Zimbabwe, Mali, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. From 2007 through September 2010, he was the Chief Financial Officer of CD Capital Partners, a privately held real estate development firm focused on developing mixed use retail and office real estate in Russia, Ukraine and Romania. Mr. Bozoki is experienced in matters of international taxation and foreign capital markets and began his career at Ernst & Young LLP where he spent six years auditing clients in mining and other industries in Canada, Australia and Hungary.

Paul Bozoki is a former CFO and CEO of Kombat Copper, having served as Company President and on its Board of Directors. Mr. Bozoki brings a wealth of financial and negotiating experience to the Company, which will greatly assist as the Kombat Mine moves forward to full production within the next year.

Jed Richardson, President, CEO and Director of Trigon Metals, commented: "The Board and Management of Trigon Metals are pleased to welcome Paul as our new CFO. Paul's track record of responsible financial management of junior companies, coupled with his extensive experience in project funding and M&A will play a key role in our continued progress toward becoming a full-scale copper producer and explorer in mine-friendly African jurisdictions."

Mr. Bozoki replaces Ms. Deborah Battiston, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The management and board of directors of the Company would like to thank Ms. Battiston for her past service and her continued support of the Company.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 276 0002

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the appointment of a new CFO and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Trigon Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680024/Trigon-Metals-Announces-Appointment-of-Paul-Bozoki-as-Chief-Financial-Officer