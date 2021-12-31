DeepRock Minerals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 31, 2021 - DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") (CSE:DEEP) (CNSX:DEEP.CN) has closed its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $125,675 from the issuance of 2,285,000 flow-through units of the Company at $0.055 each. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through common share and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase an additional (non-flow-through) common share at $0.07 during the two years following the warrant's issuance. The Company's Insiders have purchased an aggregate of 700,000 units in this private placement for gross proceeds of $38,500.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund exploration of the Company's Golden Gate Project in New Brunswick. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold.

About DeepRock Minerals Inc.

DeepRock Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. DeepRock's primary focus is in acquiring and developing advanced stage exploration and development mining projects.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Lee, CEO and Director

Telephone: 778.302.2257

Email: andrew@deeprockmineralsinc.com



