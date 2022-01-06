Muzhu Mining Announces Grant Of Stock Options

Vancouver, Jan. 05, 2022 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,330,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.14 cents (the "options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 5th, 2027.
Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company currently operating in Quebec. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec of which Hwy. #109 runs through.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
