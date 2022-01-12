MONTREAL, January 12, 2022 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to provide shareholders with a year in review and 2022 plans.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior commented:

"2021 was quite a year for Vior! As we welcome in a new year, the Vior team has a lot to be proud of and to reflect on. In a very short period of time, we were successful at consolidating our flagship Belleterre district-scale gold camp, including the option to acquire 100% of the former past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. After this consolidation, we quickly completed two months of field prospection, including detailed geophysics and an extensive data compilation program that led to a new 3D geological model-a first for Belleterre. This systematic exploration strategy has provided us with numerous high-quality drill targets in the brownfield sectors of the project, where we had recently confirmed the high-grade gold component at surface.

At Belleterre, we have just completed approximately 4,000 meters of drilling for our Phase 1 drill program, and assay results are expected in Q1 2022. Given the number of high-quality drill targets that our technical team has identified, and the need to vectorize on some of our Phase 1 targets and structures, we have decided to immediately begin a Phase 2 drill program of 5,000 meters as soon as we can mobilize a drill. Our recent flow-through share financing has provided us with a comfortable financial cushion that will allow us to complete this next phase of drilling. Our primary objective in 2022 is to discover the next high-grade Belleterre gold deposit and to drill and build ounces, and we are very optimistic about our prospects for a potential new discovery.

In addition, we continue to advance and add value to our other Quebec-based gold projects, which should reward our shareholders as the precious metals bull market advances. We are also excited about the significant progress being made at Ridgeline Minerals Corp., where Vior is a significant shareholder, in particular, their recent earn-in agreement with Nevada Gold Mines at their Swift project and their near-surface silver/gold discovery at their 100% owned Selena project.

We believe that we have built a strong project portfolio from which we will look to build shareholder value with strong momentum during an exciting 2022.

We will be hosting a webinar on January 26, 2022 at 12:00pm EST to provide more details on the exciting plans that we have in store for 2022. Register HERE.

Thank you for your support and confidence in Vior. Best wishes and Happy New Year!"

Qualified Person:

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President for Vior and Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior:

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel. : 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

Tel. : 514-442-7707

leustache@vior.ca

Web Site: www.vior.ca

SEDAR : Vior Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelles ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683096/Viors-Year-in-Review-and-2022-Plans