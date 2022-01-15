Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Ready Set Gold Announces New Executive Appointments

02:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, January 14, 2022 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") announced that Mr. Christian Scovenna, the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") tendered his resignation as CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Scovenna was first appointed as Director and CEO on December 9, 2020. The Company is very appreciative of his valuable leadership and growth over the last thirteen months and the Company wishes Mr. Scovenna success in his future endeavours. Mr. Scovenna brought critical leadership to help the company capitalize over that period of time and will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company has appointed Mr. Alexander McAulay as its Interim CEO. In order to fulfill this new role, Mr. McAulay has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), but will remain as the Company's Corporate Secretary. Mr. Phillip Ellard, CPA has been appointed as the Company's Interim CFO. All resignations and appointments are effective January 14, 2022.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ready Set Gold Corp.
"Alexander McAulay"
Interim Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@readysetgoldcorp.com
Interim CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Sean Kingsley - Vice President, Corporate Communications
Email: skingsley@readysetgoldcorp.com
Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

www.readysetgoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110272


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ready Set Gold Corp.

Ready Set Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QJSH
CA7557541082
www.readysetgoldcorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap