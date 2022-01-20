AbraSilver Drills 61m at 2.71 g/t Gold-Equivalent (190 g/t Silver-Equivalent), Continues to Extend Oxide Mineralisation Beyond the Pit Margin in Northeast Zone
John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the consistent drill results we continue to intersect as part of our ongoing Phase II drill program. Our step-out holes in the Northeast zone continue to deliver significant oxide gold and silver intercepts outside of the existing Mineral Resource. Additionally, our shallow infill drill program is confirming and improving the existing resource which will be very important in the early economics of the open pit. Overall, our ongoing drilling program continues to expand the size and quality of the Diablillos project, which should be reflected in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate to be announced later this year."
The latest assay result highlights are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2 below.
Results from Northeast Zone
Step-out drill results include wide, high-grade oxide gold intercepts in the Northeast zone testing the extension of the Oculto system well outside the 2021 open pit boundary:
-
DDH-21-058: 22.0m at 2.53 g/t gold and 21.6 g/t silver (206-228m),
including 6.0m at 4.68 g/t gold and 19.7 g/t silver
-
DDH-21-064: 61.0m at 0.71 g/t gold and 140.2 g/t silver (86-147m)
Including 4.0m at 0.26 g/t gold and 825.2 g/t silver
Table 1 - Drill Results of Holes in Northeast Zone
(Intercepts greater than 2,000 gram-meters AgEq shown in bold text):
|
Drill Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Type
|
Interval (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag
g/t
|
AuEq1 g/t
|
AgEq1 g/t
|
DDH-21-058
|
155
|
165
|
Oxides
|
10.0
|
1.33
|
15.0
|
1.54
|
108.1
|
DDH-21-058
|
190
|
193
|
Oxides
|
3.0
|
1.27
|
27.0
|
1.66
|
115.9
|
DDH-21-058
|
206
|
228
|
Oxides
|
22.0
|
2.53
|
21.6
|
2.84
|
198.7
|
DDH-21-058
|
Including
|
206
|
212
|
Oxides
|
6.0
|
4.68
|
19.7
|
4.96
|
347.3
|
DDH-21-058
|
234
|
236
|
Oxides
|
2.0
|
1.97
|
29.2
|
2.39
|
167.1
|
DDH-21-058
|
240
|
242
|
Oxides
|
2.0
|
3.85
|
26.9
|
4.23
|
296.4
|
DDH-21-064
|
86
|
147
|
Oxides
|
61.0
|
0.71
|
140.2
|
2.71
|
189.9
|
DDH-21-064
|
Including
|
86
|
111
|
Oxides
|
25.0
|
1.59
|
124.4
|
3.37
|
235.7
|
DDH-21-064
|
Including
|
142
|
146
|
Oxides
|
4.0
|
0.26
|
825.2
|
12.05
|
843.4
|
DDH-21-064
|
221
|
222
|
Oxides
|
1.0
|
1.53
|
16.4
|
1.76
|
123.5
|
DDH-21-064
|
284
|
285.5
|
Oxides
|
1.5
|
1.91
|
23.5
|
2.25
|
157.2
Results from Shallow gold zone
Holes DDH-21-059 through DDH-21-062 tested the western continuation of shallow mineralization at Oculto and DDH-21-063 tested for shallow mineralization at the eastern edge of Oculto. Most of these holes encountered wide, consistently mineralized intercepts in the shallow gold zone:
-
DDH-21-063: 14.5m at 1.44 g/t gold 138.2 g/t silver (61.5-76m)
Table 2 - Drill Results of Holes in the Shallow Gold Zone
(Intercepts greater than 2,000 gram-meter AgEq shown in bold text):
|
Drill Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Type
|
Interval (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag
g/t
|
AuEq1 g/t
|
AgEq1 g/t
|
DDH-21-059
|
39
|
57
|
Oxides
|
18.0
|
-
|
90.9
|
1.30
|
90.9
|
DDH-21-059
|
Including
|
54
|
56
|
Oxides
|
2.0
|
-
|
236.0
|
3.37
|
236.0
|
DDH-21-059
|
69
|
77
|
Oxides
|
8.0
|
-
|
197.8
|
2.83
|
197.8
|
DDH-21-060
|
17
|
40
|
Oxides
|
23.0
|
-
|
57.0
|
0.81
|
57.0
|
DDH-21-061
|
33.5
|
35.5
|
Oxides
|
2.0
|
1.11
|
8.8
|
1.24
|
86.5
|
DDH-21-061
|
46
|
49
|
Oxides
|
3.0
|
0.22
|
37.6
|
0.76
|
53.0
|
DDH-21-062
|
38
|
43.5
|
Oxides
|
5.5
|
-
|
121.7
|
1.74
|
121.7
|
DDH-21-062
|
51
|
54
|
Oxides
|
3.0
|
-
|
74.2
|
1.06
|
74.2
|
DDH-21-062
|
112
|
117
|
Oxides
|
5.0
|
-
|
30.5
|
0.44
|
30.5
|
DDH-21-063
|
61.5
|
76
|
Oxides
|
14.5
|
1.44
|
138.2
|
3.41
|
239.0
|
DDH-21-063
|
80
|
86
|
Oxides
|
6.0
|
-
|
40.6
|
0.58
|
40.6
|
DDH-21-063
|
88
|
91
|
Oxides
|
3.0
|
-
|
41.9
|
0.60
|
41.9
|
DDH-21-063
|
96
|
162
|
Oxides
|
66.0
|
0.17
|
70.7
|
1.18
|
82.6
|
DDH-21-063
|
172
|
185
|
Oxides
|
13.0
|
-
|
58.4
|
0.83
|
58.4
Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80% of the interval widths.
1 AgEq & AuEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $1,750/oz Au and $25.00/oz Ag. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices.
Figure 1 - Drill Hole Location Map
Click Image To View Full Size
Discussion of Drill Hole Results
Holes DDH 21-058 and DDH 21-064 were drilled to test the north-eastern extension of the Oculto system beyond the current open pit boundary.
Hole DDH 21-058 successfully intersected several high-grade mineralised zones, with 22.0 meters at 2.53 g/t gold and 21.6 g/t silver from 206 to 228 meters, including 6.0 meters at 4.68 g/t gold and 19.7 g/t silver. This intercept is located approximately 200 meters north of the existing pit boundary.
Hole DDH 21-064 intersected gold and silver mineralisation over substantial thicknesses, demonstrating part of a robust mineralised system that is being drilled systematically. The highlight intercept contained 61.0 meters at 0.71g/t gold and 140.2g/t silver from 86 to 147 meters, including 15 meters at 1.96 g/t gold and 164.3 g/t silver. This intercept is located approximately 50 meters northeast of the existing pit boundary.
Both these holes demonstrate the potential to allow a north-eastwards expansion of the Whittle pit, as well as deeper, underground mineable grades in oxide mineralisation.
Holes DDH 21-059 through DDH 21-062 were designed to expand shallow mineral resources and convert material previously classified as waste into mineral resources. Our shallow drilling program continues to have great success, with these latest results highlighting the continuation of mineralised structures beneath cover rocks between the main Oculto deposit and Fantasma satellite deposit to the northwest.
Hole DDH 21-063 was drilled on the eastern margin of Oculto and intersected 14.5 meters at 1.44g/t gold and 138.2g/t silver from 61.5 to 76 meters, highlighting the potential to continue to add high-grade gold and silver mineralization near-surface. It also encountered another broad interval of mineralization starting at 96 meters downhole, grading 0.27g/t gold and 70.7g/t silver over 66 meters.
Figure 2 - Cross Section (Looking East) with Highlighted intercepts in Hole DDH 21-058
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 3 - Cross Section (Looking East) with Highlighted intercepts in Hole DDH 21-063
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 4 - Cross Section (Looking East) with Highlighted intercepts in Hole DDH 21-064
Click Image To View Full Size
Collar Data
|
Hole Number
|
UTM Coordinates
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth
|
DDH 21-058
|
E720440
|
N7199878
|
4,256
|
180
|
-60
|
302
|
DDH 21-059
|
E719438
|
N7199622
|
4,172
|0
|
-60
|
150
|
DDH 21-060
|
E719488
|
N7199618
|
4,173
|0
|
-60
|
119.2
|
DDH 21-061
|
E719940
|
N7199433
|
4,204
|0
|
-60
|
130
|
DDH 21-062
|
E719874
|
N7199151
|
4,185
|0
|
-60
|
134
|
DDH 21-063
|
E720421
|
N7199490
|
4,325
|
180
|
-60
|
225
|
DDH 21-064
|
E720579
|
N7199613
|
4,306
|
180
|
-60
|
290.4
About Diablillos
The 80 km2 Diablillos property is located in the Argentine Puna region - the southern extension of the Altiplano of southern Peru, Bolivia, and northern Chile - and was acquired from SSR Mining Inc. by the Company in 2016. There are several known mineral zones on the Diablillos property, with the Oculto zone being the most advanced with over 90,000 meters drilled to date. Oculto is a high-sulphidation epithermal silver-gold deposit derived from remnant hot springs activity following Tertiarty-age local magmatic and volcanic activity. Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina).
The Mineral Resource for the Oculto Deposit is shown in Table 3 below:
Table 3 - 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oculto Deposit, Diablillos Project
|
Category
|
Tonnage
(000 t)
|
Ag
(g/t)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
Contained Ag
(000 oz Ag)
|
Contained Au
(000 oz Au)
|
Measured
|
8,235
|
124
|
0.98
|
32,701
|
259
|
Indicated
|
32,958
|
54
|
0.70
|
57,464
|
744
|
Measured & Indicated
|
41,193
|
68
|
0.76
|
90,165
|
1,002
|
Inferred
|
2,884
|
34
|
0.70
|
3,181
|
66
Effective September 8, 2021. The Mineral Resource estimate and supporting Technical Report are N.I. 43-101 compliant. Full details of the Mineral Resources are available in a Company news release dated September 15, 2021. For additional information please see Technical Report on the Diablillos Project, Salta Province, Argentina, dated October 28, 2021, completed by Mining Plus, and available on www.SEDAR.com.
QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols
AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to measure sample representivity. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.
All samples are received by the SGS offices in Salta who then dispatch the samples to the SGS preparation facility in San Juan. From there, the prepared samples are sent to the SGS laboratory in Lima, Peru where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.
Qualified Persons
David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
About AbraSilver
AbraSilver is a well-funded silver-gold focused advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which has a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of over 90 million ounces of silver and 1.0 million ounces of gold. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott and SSR Mining. In addition, AbraSilver owns a portfolio of earlier-stage copper-gold projects including the La Coipita copper-gold project in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. under the symbol "ABBRF".
For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/abrasilver
